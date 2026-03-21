Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko addressed the heated Nollywood debate sparked by Kunle Afolayan’s criticism of dance-based movie promotions, explaining why the method works while emphasising the need for a more organised system within the industry

The veteran actor acknowledged that stars like Funke Akindele have successfully used dance to attract attention and generate massive returns, but insisted that such strategies differ from global industry standards

Jide Kosoko explained the uniqueness of the Nigerian entertainment environment, noting that while the approach may not be ideal, it reflects the realities filmmakers face in reaching audiences and making profit

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has spoken out on the heated debate surrounding the use of dance skits to promote movies in the Nigerian movie industry.

Legit.ng recalled that the controversy began after filmmaker Kunle Afolayan criticised the growing trend, saying Nollywood was relying too much on dancing to sell films.

Jide Kosoko weighs in on Nollywood's dancing controversy, says Funke Akindele's method works but isn't the best approach for promoting movies. Photo: princejidekosoko/funkejenifaakindele/kunleafo

Source: Instagram

His remarks were widely interpreted to be targeting Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, two actresses known for using such methods.

Reactions from Nollywood stars

Funke Akindele responded on social media, telling Kunle Afolayan not to blame her for his challenges and urging him to create his own path.

Iyabo Ojo supported Funke, describing Afolayan’s comments as jealousy, while Omotola Jalade Ekeinde backed his view, insisting she would never dance to promote a movie.

Toyin Abraham chose a calmer approach, with her team confirming that Kunle Afolayan had privately explained his position.

Mo Abudu stated that although dance promotions work for Funke and Toyin, it is not her own style, while Regina Chukwu called for unity, reminding colleagues that success comes “turn by turn.”

Meanwhile, Kunle Afolayan later clarified that he was not attacking anyone but only expressing his personal preference.

Jide Kosoko’s perspective on dance promotions

Speaking on TVC News, Jide Kosoko acknowledged that while dancing has delivered results for some actors, it is not the most effective way to market films. He emphasised that Nollywood needs a more structured and organised approach to promotion.

“There is nothing bad about that style for her, but I’m telling you it is not the best. There should be a more organised way of promoting our movies.”

Jide Kosoko pointed out that Funke Akindele’s strategy has worked well and attracted attention, making it a practical choice in the Nigerian entertainment space

He explained that since the ultimate goal of promotion is to generate returns, her method can be considered successful.

“Funke thought it was wise to do something that could bring attention, and she did it. And it’s working for her and a lot of us, too. At the end of the day, what you are looking for is returns.”

Nollywood legend Jide Kosoko addresses dancing controversy dividing industry, calls for more structured approach to marketing films in Nigeria. Photo: princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

Nigerian context vs global standards

The veteran actor further explained that Nigeria’s entertainment environment is different from what is seen in other parts of the world.

He noted that in many countries, actors do not dance to promote their films, and such practices are not considered standard.

However, he emphasised that the Nigerian context has its own unique demands.

“I’ve travelled a lot, and I know that people elsewhere, even actors, don’t dance about their movies. That is not the standard. But unfortunately, our environment is different.”

Jide Kosoko’s comments add another respected voice to the ongoing conversation about how Nollywood should balance creativity with professionalism in film promotion.

Watch Jide Kosoko speak on TVC News here:

Jide Kosoko named Oloja of Lagos-elect

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the King Kosoko Royal Family named Jide Kosoko as the Oloja of Lagos-elect during a formal gathering at the palace on Lagos Island.

The declaration followed traditional rites and came years after the death of Chief Adebola Ige, which left the position vacant.

However, the announcement has been linked to an ongoing succession dispute within the wider royal family, with another ruling house backing a different candidate.

Source: Legit.ng