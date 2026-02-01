Funke Akindele responds to Kunle Afolayan's comment on dancing to sell movies

Funke Akindele has responded to Kunle Afolayan after he made remarks about filmmakers who constantly dance to promote their cinema projects

The actress shared a dance video promoting her ₦2.4 billion movie Behind the Scenes after Kunle Afolayan's comment

Fans flooded Funke's comment section with supportive messages, encouraging her to keep dancing as her movies continue breaking box office records

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has responded to Kunle Afolayan after his remarks on filmmakers using dance skits to promote their movies, sharing a video of herself dancing while urging fans to watch her blockbuster film.

The clip was posted shortly after Afolayan criticised colleagues who rely on dance skits and social media challenges to sell their projects, explaining that such methods drain his energy and distract him from his creative focus.

Funke Akindele shares dance video after Kunle Afolayan's remark about filmmakers dancing to sell movies. Photo credit: funkejenifaakindele/kunleafo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that the exchange began when Afolayan, during the premiere of his latest film, said cinema earnings of ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion were meaningless if he could not secure at least ₦10 million in returns.

The statement came amid Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham's record-breaking box office numbers in Nigeria.

Funke’s Behind the Scenes has grossed ₦2.4 billion, while Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty has crossed the ₦1 billion mark.

In response, Funke made it clear she was not responsible for anyone else’s struggles in the industry.

She advised against jealousy and stressed that the sky is wide enough for everyone to succeed, urging colleagues to create their own path rather than criticise others’ achievements.

Funke Akindele reacts to Kunle Afolayan’s remark with a dance video. Photo credit: funkejenifaakindele/kunleafo

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afolayan speaks on using dance skits to promote movies

Afolayan later took a swipe at fellow filmmakers for constantly dancing to promote their work while speaking at the 2026 Lagos Business of Film Summit.

He explained that using dance skits and social media challenges to promote or sell movies drains him, and he prefers to let his films speak through storytelling.

Kunle said he does not know how his colleagues sell their movies with dance instead of focusing on quality storytelling, citing Funke Akindele and others.

He recalled participating in promotional activities abroad as far back as 2006 but admitted the experience left him exhausted, reinforcing his decision to avoid such stunts.

Funke Akindele replies to Kunle Afolayan

In response, Funke then taunted him with a dance video, promoting her movie Behind the Scenes.

She said the movie is still showing in cinemas across Nigeria and is also available in the UK, US, and Canada.

In her post, she reminded fans to check the link in her bio for more details, turning the very strategy Afolayan criticised into a jab that doubled as effective publicity.

"BEHIND THE SCENES IS STILL IN ALL CINEMAS NATIONWIDE!! ALSO SHOWING IN THE UK, US AND CANADA. PLS CHECK LINK IN BIO FOR MORE DETAILS."

Watch Funke Akindele's video below:

Netizens react to Funke Akindele's response to Kunle Afolayan

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@kamo_state said:

"Dancer Eyan Awa Skit Maker 😂😂"

@abb.ydek wrote:

"Aunty funke,my joy giver, my forever, A force, a vision, a standard. Not just successful, not just consistent, but impactful. You don’t just make films, you make moments. You don’t just entertain, you shift culture. Grace, grit, brilliance, and excellence wrapped in one woman. Africa’s finest, Nollywood’s backbone, and proof that hard work, discipline, and purpose still win. We see you. We celebrate you. We are proud of you,loudly and unapologetically"

@hardeholaharbisola commented:

"OLUFUNKE AYOTUNDE OMO AKINDELE,the only name that makes the whole industry have sleepless night, the host of heaven are with and around you and your children, the hand of the Lord is heavily upon your endeavors. This 2026 is yours for the taking, God dey your back"

@hajaratajoke1504 wrote:

"I love you my favorite skit maker and the baddest dancer ever..... keep dancing and keep getting your billions mami😍😍😍 anybody can choke on it"

@ayometide reacted:

"Iyalaya won. Koni ragba fun won lapapo 👏. Drag them my Queen. If he easy, make dem gbege si😂😂😂❤️"

@ebrofola said:

"Karin kapo yiye ninyeni....if you can't beat or join them, create your own path.....👏👏👏 If you can't dance to promote your movie, then do what works for you"

Kunle Afolayan addresses rivalry rumours with Ibrahim Chatta

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan addressed reports of rivalry between his film village and that of fellow filmmaker Ibrahim Chatta.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 28, at the watch party of Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens held at Igbojaye, Oyo state, with Chatta in attendance, Afolayan dismissed the claims.

According to Afolayan, he and Chatta were working towards preserving culture and heritage, not competing with each other.

Source: Legit.ng