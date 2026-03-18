Wale Adenuga has responded to claims that Papa Ajasco actor Abiodun Ayoyinka is struggling financially, calling the allegations misleading

He highlighted that Ayoyinka has benefited from career opportunities, including multiple vehicles and a house in Ogun State

Adenuga emphasised the importance of protecting the Papa Ajasco brand while affirming that actors are free to pursue other projects

Nigerian film producer, Wale Adenuga, has addressed recent claims by actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, who revealed he was struggling financially despite decades in the entertainment industry.

Adenuga, founder of Wale Adenuga Productions, dismissed the allegations of neglect and financial hardship, calling them “misleading” in a detailed statement.

Wale Adenuga exposes Papa Ajasco’s past amid poverty rumors. Credit: @waleadenuga

Source: Instagram

He praised Ayoyinka’s contribution to the success of the Papa Ajasco and Company series and confirmed that there has been no major fallout between them.

He clarified that while Ayoyinka is free to take on other jobs, he must seek approval before using the Papa Ajasco brand, as it remains copyrighted.

“It is our duty to protect the brand from inappropriate usage that could damage its reputation,” Adenuga emphasised.

Addressing the actor’s claims of poverty, Adenuga questioned what happened to earnings from Ayoyinka’s decades-long civil service career with the Lagos State Government and his various acting engagements.

He added that the actor had benefited from several opportunities, including access to multiple vehicles over the years, he has reportedly used not less than five cars, including a Mercedes-Benz, and owns a house in Ogun State.

Adenuga further clarified that Ayoyinka was never barred from accepting advertising jobs or other acting roles.

“Artistes working with us are not restricted from taking other roles,” he said, noting that the Papa Ajasco cast only spends six weeks a year on set, leaving them ample time to pursue personal projects.

The producer stressed that Wale Adenuga Productions continues to operate with transparency and integrity, paying staff and artistes according to industry standards and maintaining cordial relationships with all team members.

“The narrative suggesting financial abandonment or exploitation by our organisation is entirely false and misleading,” Adenuga concluded, appreciating the support and concern of viewers and the general public.

See the post below:

Wale Adenuga's claims against Papa Ajasco trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

buchei_ said:

"Una quick to release press release but too slow to tell us how much he was paid."

olayemi_atp said:

"Na 45k be industry standard 😂😂😂when e reach to pay u remember industry standard but he can’t use that same name in industry 😂😂u na Dey mad."

That doesn’t justify the penny you paid him per episode 😢

investor_ksb said:

"You refused him to use the name he made popular and now he wants us to support him and you are speaking up? Are you in his pockets. Only a man knows what he is facing. Let people who love him to help him, this wasn’t needed."

everythingmayowa said:

"This write up didn’t give us the answers we needed, are you people paying him 22,500 or not??????"

chibuikeuhegwu said:

"Remove his Gratuities from this they way he spent his pension fund should not be your headache. Papa Ajasco is his side hustle and he must also earn nicely from it."

strictlykreative_media said:

"How much is the money they are paying civil servant sef. Money wey don finish before month end."

gento_yomi_ said:

"After reading all these. I believe him. You are just doing damage control."

The truth behind Papa Ajasco’s multiple cars revealed by Wale Adenuga. Credit: @lukcyudu

Source: Instagram

Papa Ajasco's Miss Pepeye down with cancer

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Enitan Bakare stirred emotions after she cried out that she had suffered a relapse a few years after battling cancer.

Enitan had been battling the deadly disease for a while now, and she lost one of her bosoms in the process after undergoing treatment.

Granting an interview with The Nation newspaper, she noted that she suffered a relapse and more tumours had been identified in her body.

Source: Legit.ng