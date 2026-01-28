The King Kosoko Royal Family announced veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko as the Oloja of Lagos-elect, ending years of vacancy in the position

The declaration, made at the King Kosoko Palace on Lagos Island, follows traditional rites and drew significant public attention

The development came amid an ongoing succession dispute within the wider Kosoko royal dynasty, setting the stage for further intrigue

The King Kosoko Royal Family has named Jide Kosoko, a veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker, as the Oloja of Lagos-elect.

On December 23, 2017, Chief Adebola Ige died, leaving the office vacant.

Jide Kosoko, 72, was solemnly introduced as the Oloja-elect at the King Kosoko Palace on Ereko, Lagos Island, in front of a large crowd of royal family members and supporters.

Mrs Mutiat Ali-Balogun, the Olori Ebi General of the Royal Family of King Kosoko, made the declaration.

In accordance with long-standing palace conventions, Ali-Balogun raised Kosoko's hand in affirmation before the assembly, surrounded by ancient rituals and prayers. Oyindamola Ayepola, the Deputy Olori Ebi General and leader of the Meshimo Ruling House, backed her.

The statement comes amid an ongoing succession conflict within the larger King Kosoko Royal Dynasty. The Akinsanya Olojo Family, another branch of the royal family, has urged Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to support Abiola Olojo-Kosoko's appointment as Oloja of Lagos.

In December 2025, the Akinsanya Olojo Family asserted that Abiola Olojo-Kosoko was chosen as Oloja-elect on December 12, 2020, but has yet to be installed more than four years later.

The governor received the appeal in a formal letter copied to key state officials such as the Secretary to the State Government, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government, and the Council of Heads of the Kosoko Royal Family.

Theophilus Olojo-Kosoko, General Secretary of the Akinsanya Olojo-Kosoko Ruling House, restated the family's position, saying that a follow-up letter dated November 28, 2025, was issued to request immediate government intervention.

He explained that following the death of Chief Ige, a 16-member committee was formed to study the succession process.

Following its efforts, the King Kosoko Royal Family reportedly instructed the Akinsanya Olojo Ruling House to present a nominee in accordance with customary and chieftaincy regulations.

According to Olojo-Kosoko, four applicants were screened and interviewed at the Kosoko Palace on October 7, 2020: Abiola Olojo-Kosoko, the late Shola Olojo-Kosoko, Issa Aregbesola, and Abiola Aromashodu from the Odunsi Ruling House.

He stated that the kingmakers later determined Abiola Olojo-Kosoko to be the most qualified candidate and declared him Oloja-elect on December 12, 2020, in compliance with the Lagos State Obas and Chiefs Law and the 1983 Registered Declaration.

Meanwhile, Jide Kosoko is anticipated to be installed and crowned by the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, in accordance with palace procedure and state custom.

Kosoko, a business administration graduate from Yaba College of Technology, began his acting career in 1964 as a child in the television series Makanjuola. He has since appeared in countless Nollywood films in both English and Yoruba, gaining a reputation as one of Nigeria's most renowned screen veterans.

