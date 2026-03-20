Asake’s mother revealed she had already gathered funds and secured an international passport for him to study abroad

A popular Yoruba actor played a crucial role in convincing the singer's hesitant mother to let him attend Obafemi Awolowo University

The singer reflected on his "stubborn" nature and how choosing Performing Arts over a foreign degree ultimately birthed his unique musical style

The mother of Nigerian music star Asake has opened up about a major decision that shaped her son’s journey to stardom.

Speaking during a podcast hosted by Korty EO, she revealed that the singer once turned down an opportunity to study in the United Kingdom.

In the same podcast, Asake spoke on defying his father to chase a music career.

Asake’s mother says she had already gathered funds and secured an international passport for him to study abroad. Photos: Asake.

Source: Instagram

According to her, she had already gone as far as arranging funds and securing an international passport for him, with plans to send him abroad for his education.

However, what happened next left her surprised.

Recounting the moment, she said Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, showed up one day with a firm decision of his own.

Despite the plans already in place for him to travel, the young Asake insisted that he wanted to attend school in Nigeria instead.

“So I was in my shop one day when he stormed in saying, ‘Iya Ahmed, they asked me to go to school, I want to go to school’,” she recalled.

His strong stance marked a turning point, forcing her to reconsider her initial plans for his future.

The situation eventually led to the involvement of popular Yoruba actor Muyideen Oladapo, also known as Lala.

According to Asake’s mother, Lala played a key role in convincing her to allow her son to pursue his education locally.

He also assisted in facilitating Asake’s admission into Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), located in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Although she initially had reservations, especially about her son’s strong-willed nature, she eventually agreed after receiving reassurance.

Interestingly, Asake’s determination has long been part of his identity.

During the same podcast, the singer spoke about his nickname “Giran,” which translates to “stubborn” in Yoruba.

What may have once been seen as defiance has now become a defining trait in his journey.

At OAU, Asake studied Performing Arts—a decision that would later influence his creativity and stage presence as an artist.

Watch Asake's mother interview here:

Reactions trail Asake's mother's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@god_senttP stated:

"Enjoy your g wagon in peace ma , nobody is questioning you , if you have ever listen to any of yhemolee interview you’ll know this woman Dey lie , asake wey no even know where to go after school na him you wan send go uk"

@onlyjboiw noted:

"Asake’s mum had the international passport ready for UK but the boy said “OAU or nothing!” That decision to stay home and grind at Ife instead of chasing abroad? Pure Naija spirit! It clearly shaped the hunger, the culture, and the sound that turned him into the global star we all jam today. Sometimes your roots are the real passport to success. Legend move! Mum, thank you for raising a king!"

Asake chose to study Performing Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University. Photo: Asake.

Source: Instagram

Asake speaks on relationship with Olamide

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Asake reacted to rumours of a feud between him and his former record label boss, Olamide. A few years ago, Asake left his record label, Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL), and eventually relocated abroad.

Before he left Nigeria, rumours spread that he and Olamide were no longer on good terms. In a video interview conducted in Yoruba, Asake addressed the speculation, stating that till the end of time, Olamide would forever remain Baddo to him, adding that he respects him greatly and their relationship would never change.

Source: Legit.ng