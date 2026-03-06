Mo Abudu has urged Nigerian creatives to develop their own sustainable streaming platforms following reports that the foreign platform, Showmax, may be shut down

Abudu emphasised that Africa must take control of its entertainment future, stating that no one is coming to save the continent, and creatives must build solutions that work for local markets

The media mogul expressed optimism about indigenous platforms like EbonyLife ON Plus, describing the current situation as an opportunity rather than a challenge

Founder of EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu, has urged Nigerian and African creatives to build strong local streaming platforms following reports that Canal+ may shut down Showmax soon.

The French company, which recently acquired MultiChoice, is said to be considering the move as part of cost-cutting measures, raising concerns about reduced investment in African content.

Mo Abudu urges African creatives to build local streaming platforms as foreign services cut investment in the Nigerian entertainment market. Photo: moabudu/channels

Reacting to the news, Abudu explained that the situation highlights the need for African ownership and control in the entertainment industry, emphasising that the continent’s rich cultural heritage must be preserved through homegrown platforms.

“No one is coming to save us. It’s up to us to build a sustainable business model that truly works for our market,” she said.

She pointed to her own platform, EbonyLife ON Plus, as an example of efforts to support African creators and promote local stories.

Mo Abudu noted that while indigenous streaming services are still in their early stages, her team is committed to growing them steadily.

“It’s still very early days for the new indigenous Nigerian streaming platforms that have launched recently. At EbonyLife ON Plus, we are committed to doing what we can grow and strengthen our platforms. We understand that it is a long journey and we are prepared for the work and patience it requires,” she added.

The media mogul further emphasised that Africa’s entertainment sector can thrive by learning from global success stories and adapting strategies to suit local realities.

“We are a continent rich in culture, tradition, and powerful stories. We must learn from global success stories, adapt what works, and create our own pathways because that is exactly what others have done.”

Mo Abudu expressed confidence in the future, describing the current challenge as an opportunity for collaboration and growth.

Read the full post of Mo Abudu below:

Netizens react to Mo Abudu's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@favoredtemiworld said:

"We need to be able to install the apps on our smart Tvs. That would be a game changer."

@ni_wavi commented:

"Word! The only viable solutions to African challenges 👏🏾👏🏾💪🏾💪🏾Let's gooo."

@director_richards wrote:

"This mindset of Joshua n Caleb is what I reckon with... others see challenges but the informed people see opportunities. Thanks ma for the courage, LOCAL FOR LOCAL, it's a whole new beginning for Nigeria film industry n things are about to get better ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏."

@akahnnani reacted:

"Yes!!!! Local for local first!!! Global will come."

@obioraobiwon said:

"👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Local and indgenious structure is the way for our Arts and Entertainment. May it succeed."

