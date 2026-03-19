Aremu Afolayan went on his knees to apologise to Nigerians in a heartfelt video amid backlash over a statement he made about his support for President Bola Tinubu

The notable actor and businessman had appeared in a viral video where he stated that he does not care about Nigeria's hardship, while emphasising his reason for supporting Tinubu

Addressing the backlash, Aremu Afolayan apologised and clarified that his statement was taken out of context

Nollywood actor and businessman Aremu Afolayan has publicly apologised to Nigerians following backlash over his recent comments about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The controversy started after a viral video showed Afolayan speaking about how Tinubu once helped his business during a period when the United Arab Emirates placed visa restrictions on Nigerians.

Aremu Afolayan apologises to Nigerians over Tinubu comment backlash. Credit: aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil, officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

While explaining his personal experience, many Nigerians took offence to a part of his statement where he appeared to say he was not concerned about the hardship in the country.

Following the criticism, the actor returned online with a fresh video on Instagram to clear the air. According to him, his earlier statement was misunderstood and taken out of context.

He explained that the situation in Nigeria is actually very serious, adding that insecurity has reached an alarming level.

To back his point, Afolayan shared a personal story, revealing that a friend’s mother was once kidnapped and that it cost a huge amount of money from family and friends to secure her release. He admitted that the experience shows just how bad things have become, even though he was reluctant to share such details publicly.

The actor also expressed regret over his earlier comments, saying he has been deeply affected by the backlash and the harsh reactions he received online. He described himself as being in a low and sober state, pleading with Nigerians to understand his position.

Going forward, Afolayan declared that he would stay away from political discussions, adding that he understands that President Tinubu may not be the choice of many Nigerians. Clarifying further, he stated that his appearance at the event where the viral comment was made was simply to support a colleague, Lege Miami, and not to campaign for the president.

Aremu Afolayan clears the air, says his comments on Tinubu were misunderstood. Credit: aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil, officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

How Nigerians received Aremu Afolayan's apology

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from social media users following the actor's apology:

dresticks09 penned:

"Wow! This gladdens my heart ♥️♥️♥️ It takes a lot of humility and sincere evaluation to do this."

ujinrosean1 stated:

"My brother! Your sincerity overtime is the reason why I follow you ride or die above waters and underneath rocks any day anytime."

oluwa_seuntope wrote:

"Egbon mi oninure 😍 the most special one in my corner , he can’t go wrong in my eyes , ejor forgive my Egbon ejor Nitori oloun 👏"

bold_shoba said:

"❤️ God bless you, for addressing the narrative ❤️"

iam_shephy added:

"Walahi I was surprised when I saw that video. I had watch it all over again to be sure cos I know what you stand for."

Watch Afolayan's apology video below:

Aremu Afolayan on Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele's saga

Legit.ng reported that Aremu Afolayan caught attention online after he was asked to choose between his brother Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo and Funke Akindele’s Behind the Scenes during an interview amid the ongoing clash between the duo over film promotion strategies.

Instead of picking sides, Aremu handled the question carefully, earning praise from social media users who described his response as wise and diplomatic. Many said he made the smartest move by avoiding unnecessary drama.

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Source: Legit.ng