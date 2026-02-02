Davido has reacted to his Grammy loss to South African singer Tyla in the Best African Music category

In his post, he shared photos from the award ceremony and sent a message to his fans about his decision

His trusted aide, Israel DMW, also commented on the post, stating a decision he took on behalf of his boss

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has reacted to his Grammy loss at the 68th edition of the awards held in Los Angeles.

The music star was nominated in the Best African Music category at the recently concluded ceremony and was seen attending the event alongside his wife and his sister, Sharon.

After he lost the award to South African singer Tyla, criticism trailed the outcome, while several celebrities also reacted to the news.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Davido shared lovely photos he took with his wife at the award ceremony. According to him, God is still on his side despite the loss. He ended the post with a praying emoji and musical symbols.

Israel DMW reacts to Grammy Award outcome

Reacting in the comment section, Davido’s trusted aide, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, shared his opinion on the Grammy Awards.

Davido attends Gramy with his wife, Chioma. Photo credit@teamchivido

He stated that the award is deeply rooted in politics and claimed it should no longer be taken seriously. He added that future nominations would no longer be honoured.

Fans react to Davido’s post

Fans of the superstar expressed pride in him and congratulated him despite the loss. Many stated that with or without the Grammy, Davido remains a winner and that the love people have for him runs deep.

Some fans also echoed Israel DMW’s stance, stating that they would boycott future award ceremonies. Others encouraged Davido, noting that American singer and actress Diana Ross received several Grammy nominations without winning but is still regarded as a legend.

Here is Davido's Instagram post below:

What fans said about Davido's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the music star about his Grammy loss. Here are comments below:

@ayobakar_ shared:

"Grammy or not, we lit!!! You na winner! We boycotting those MF!."

@obaksolo commented:

"Congratulations, you won the hearts and your people showed love. That's ultimate 001."

@bugzydvinci reacted:

"God is always with you, you’re a big star, make your guys no Dey make am be like say you no be Baba! Diana Ross has 13 nominations and 0 Grammy and she’s a legend."

@wahalaroom reacted:

"We love Davido with or without Grammy! OBO you are a winner, Wetting those granny abi Brandy know!! We you you baddest."

@dkokopee wrote:

"David you are who you think you are, your push they inspire all of us, continue to spoil their Gen."

@isrealdmw said:

"Let dem go of with their Grammy of deep politics. We will no longer honour future invitations."

