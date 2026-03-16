Davido reacted angrily to a viral video showing a disturbing bullying incident involving students of Igbinedion Secondary School in Edo State

The shocking footage, which quickly spread on X, sparked widespread outrage and calls for action

Authorities and the Edo State Police Command have now stepped in, with disciplinary measures already taken, while investigations continue

Afrobeats star Davido has reacted strongly to a viral video showing a disturbing bullying incident involving students of Igbinedion Secondary School in Edo State.

The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, expressed outrage after the video began circulating on social media.

Davido breaks silence on bullying claims at Igbinedion Educational Centre. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Reacting on X on Sunday, he condemned the act in strong terms, writing, “Fuckin animals… so disgusting.”

The footage shows two male students repeatedly attacking another student who had already fallen to the ground.

During the assault, one of the attackers drags the victim by his school uniform and stomps on his chest and head as the boy cries out in pain.

A third student who recorded the incident could be heard in the background pleading with the attackers to stop.

The video quickly sparked outrage online, with many social media users calling for swift action against those involved.

Following the backlash, authorities at Igbinedion Secondary School expelled the two students responsible for the assault, while the student who recorded the incident was suspended.

In a statement, the Edo State Police Command confirmed the disciplinary actions taken by the school.

Police spokesperson Eno Ikioyedem said the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has directed the Divisional Police Officer in the area to carry out a full investigation into the matter.

“The Edo State Police Command strongly condemns acts of bullying, violence, or intimidation among students, and anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law,” the statement said.

See his post below:

Davido's comment on Igbinedion Educational Centre trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@DavidoPolice said:

"Now that Davido has voiced out, it’s finished for the students and the school. God bless you for always being there for us. Your voice is really powerful, sir. God bless you! (Wizkid is finished y’all)."

@Obafemi_got_key said:

"Why is it that so many bad things are happening in Edo states. Why."

@Ayodelebiodun said:

"Emancipation from the mental hold fear has on you is the first step to becoming free from bullies. In most cases, they’re neither stranger nor more baadass; they’ve just managed to conquer you. Don’t ever give in to bullying, especially when they don’t have weapons."

@its_antigha said:

"At this point I think it would be safe for relevant authorities to order a total comprehensive audit of what happens in this school. Trauma like this gets passed on and most times the Victims never really heal. The school authority definitely have a lot of questions to answer.."

Davido’s reaction to Igbinedion Educational Centre bullying case sparks debate. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's uncompleted structure at Eko Atlantic trends

Legit.ng previously reported that a Lekki street influencer shared a viral video of Davido’s investment at Eko Atlantic.

According to the man, the singer was on another level, noting that the land was not meant for a factory but for a residential mansion.

The music star had acquired an expanse of land at Eko Atlantic and revealed that he plans to build a 16-bedroom luxury home on it.

Source: Legit.ng