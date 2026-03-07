Denisi, who recently tied the knot with a prominent Zimbabwean socialite, passed away in South Africa

Close associate Joel Heugh Boyseen revealed that the group had moved to Cape Town to create new memories together

After hours of silence that had fans worried, the Unavailable crooner finally took to his social media to acknowledge the painful exit

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has finally reacted following the tragic news about the death of his close friend, Denisi.

The singer took to his Instagram story to share a photo of the deceased, marking his first public reaction since the news of Denisi’s passing surfaced online.

Although Davido did not include a long caption, the simple gesture of posting the picture conveyed the depth of the loss many believe he is currently dealing with.

Davido shared a photo of the deceased on his Instagram page. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Reports indicated that Denisi died in Cape Town, a major city in South Africa.

Before his death, the socialite had recently tied the knot with a Zimbabwean socialite, making the sudden development even more heartbreaking for friends and loved ones.

According to information shared by those close to him, Denisi had relocated to South Africa with friends in search of new opportunities and experiences.

The group had reportedly begun building new connections while settling into life in the country.

One of Denisi’s associates, Joel Heugh Boyseen, confirmed the sad news through emotional posts on social media.

In his tribute, Boyseen described Denisi as one of his closest friends and expressed disbelief over the sudden loss.

He revealed that Denisi had moved to South Africa partly to spend time with him and build a new chapter of their lives together.

“Yall moved countries to dey with me for Southy brooo. My surest guy I just sorted Southy for us. You made many brothers for this short while in Southy. Capetown be crying. Brother wake up abeg,” he wrote.

Denisi recently tied the knot with a prominent Zimbabwean socialite. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Davido's friend's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@theonyii stated:

"So because he snapped with Davido he is now his friend!!!"

@tabsdavids noted:

"RIP Ego, cos he's dead now, see the way 30bgs are pretending not to know him or have never seen him with davido imagine it was something good his done or happened to him you lots would have remembered he's been davido's friend for years such is life sha."

@juxx673 noted:

"Omo the rate people take dey kpai this days eh God help us..imagine after all the hustle in this life..May his soul rest in peace.." @_.faithhyy stated: "Yes he’s a very close friend of davido, so? People die everyday lol..no agenda will work"

@im_richmillah wrote:

"What about the other people he snapped with are they not he's friends.. which one be @davido friend kpai Omo ehhh"

Davido's uncompleted structure at Eko Atlantic trends

Legit.ng previously reported that a Lekki street influencer shared a viral video of Davido’s investment at Eko Atlantic.

According to the man, the singer was on another level, noting that the land was not meant for a factory but for a residential mansion.

The music star had acquired an expanse of land at Eko Atlantic and revealed that he plans to build a 16-bedroom luxury home on it.

Source: Legit.ng