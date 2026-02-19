Nigerian media mogul Dele Momodu has opened up on moves to settle the dispute between his niece , Sophia Momodu , and Afrobeats star Davido over their daughter Imade

Nigerian media mogul Dele Momodu has spoken about efforts to settle the long-running issues between his niece, Sophia Momodu, and popular singer David Adeleke, widely known as Davido.

He made the remarks during a visit to Liberia on February 19, where fans expressed their concern about the dispute and urged him to intervene.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Davido withdrew his court case against Sophia over the custody of their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

The Afrobeat superstar explained that although he believed progress was being made, he decided to step back when his late son was mentioned in the proceedings, describing that as a deeply painful development.

He said he knows that his daughter would one day understand that he loves and fought for her.

While in Liberia, Dele Momodu shared that he had been receiving numerous messages from fans of both Davido and Sophia, many of whom wanted him to help bring peace between the two.

According to him, these appeals encouraged him to assure them that steps were already being taken behind the scenes to resolve the matter.

Dele Momodu added that he was confident the situation would be addressed positively and asked for continued prayers from well-wishers.

His comments suggest that reconciliation efforts are ongoing, with hopes that the dispute can be settled in a way that benefits all parties involved, especially their daughter, Imade.

Check out Dele Momodu's post addressing Davido and Sophia's rift below:

Netizens react to Dele Momodu's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@goldlef__com said:

"Everyday I wake up and remember that DAVIDO didn't marry Sophia, I know that is a great day."

@hepatitisbc.herpes_totalcure commented:

"They can never settle, that Sophia wanted the marriage by force."

@engrevelyn wrote:

"Settle what exactly? She can keep her child and when she grows, she decides how she wants to relate with both parents."

@itsmyopinion2023 reacted:

"……after several attempts to d.estroy the young man and it didn't work😢? @davido I pray GOD gives you wisdom and you do not keep falling into traps set for you🙏."

@ghana_bi_1 said:

"Chioma hold your man very tight. Don't lose him to anybody no matter what they do. There will deliberately get on your nerves so you can leave the marriage but stand your ground. I trust you to do that."

@thefoodnetworknig2 commented:

"They actually do need to settle outside court… e no suppose hard! They can come up with something that works for both of them for the benefit of the child ❤️."

Dele Momodu expresses pride in Sophia Momodu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dele Momodu expressed pride in Sophia Momodu amid her custody battle with Davido.

Sophia had shared photos from her appearance at the SheBoss Global Doha Retreat in Qatar, describing the experience as phenomenal and celebrating the sisterhood she found there.

In her comment section, Dele praised her, writing, “Omo nla. Big babe. Always proud”, which means a great child. Sophia responded warmly, expressing her love for him, as fans reacted to their exchange.

