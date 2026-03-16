Shortly after his son’s viral disclosure, Wizkid took to social media with a short but powerful reaction that many are interpreting as a stamp of approval

Boluwatife revealed that his Muslim name, "Abdul Rahman," was given to him by his paternal grandfather

The teenager’s sudden embrace of his heritage during the holy month has highlighted a deeply spiritual side of the superstar’s family life

Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun, recently caught the attention of social media users after revealing his Islamic name during the ongoing Ramadan.

The young celebrity, who has gradually built a presence online, shared a reflective message about the holy month on his social media page.

In the post, Boluwatife hinted that this year’s Ramadan feels particularly meaningful to him, a statement that quickly drew curiosity from fans and followers.

Boluwatife says his Muslim name, "Abdul Rahman," was given to him by his paternal grandfather. Photos: Wizkid/Boluwatife Balogun.

Source: Instagram

Many users began asking questions about his relationship with the Islamic faith, with some eager to know whether he had a Muslim name.

The curiosity eventually led to a direct question from a user on X (formerly Twitter), identified as @Fadeelatul sheikh Urbanate.

The user asked the teenager to reveal his Arabic or Muslim name. Without hesitation, Boluwatife responded simply with one name: Abdul Rahman.

As the conversation grew, Boluwatife later explained the origin of the name, noting that it was given to him by his paternal grandfather, who practices Islam.

Hours after the revelation made its way across social media, Wizkid appeared to acknowledge the moment with a short post on his X account.

The Grammy-winning star wrote: “Love God.”

See Wizkid's post here:

Reactions trail Wizkid's post on X

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Utd_Bardes noted:

"When you wan do rubbish you go first behave like better person"

@sunmichael224 wrote:

"And every other thing will fall into place. It might take time, but it always happens."

@Innocent_Zikky noted:

"Wiz to delete this tweet before tomorrow… who’s betting with me ? 100k… if your mind Dey"

@mrchyle shared:

"Hmmmmmmm abeg no violence please because na like this you dey start."

@blackjesusxr noted:

"I can’t explain it but I too like this guy I no just know, no be homo ooo but like I love am naturally He no just send all these things he dey live lifestyle him own na just dey move dey go Bro I wish you were my elder brother I fuckiing love you man I pray you win gee"

Boluwatife Balogun recently released his debut EP to popular acclaim. Photo: Bolwatife Balogun.

Source: Twitter

Olamide declares Wizkid the greatest after Fela

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian rap icon Olamide Adedeji declared Wizkid the greatest Afrobeats artist ever after Fela Kuti in a viral press conference clip from Toronto, Canada.

Baddo praised Wizkid's global impact, consistency, and role in evolving Afrobeats, saying Wizkid's influence goes beyond hit songs to cultural moments and boundary-breaking achievements.

The comment sparked intense debates online as fans and netizens reacted, with some hailing Olamide's humility for not naming himself and others urging artists to stop comparisons because none of them sing like Fela.

Source: Legit.ng