Yris Palmer's bio: age, plastic surgery, husband, where is she from?

Yris Palmer is a renowned American beautician, entrepreneur, YouTuber, and social media influencer. She is best known as the founder and CEO of Star Lash, a false lashes company. Besides her remarkable exploits in the cosmetics industry and social media, Palmer is also known for her close friendship with Kylie Jenner, the hugely famous American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman.

Yris Palmer looking incredible. Images: Photo: @yrispalmer (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Yris Palmer famous for? The successful entrepreneur started her career as an actress and explored dealing in false lashes as a side hustle. The business turned out to be very successful, especially after she started getting celebrity clients and gaining popularity. Here is a quick look at her life.

Profile summary

Full name Yris Delia Palmer Gender Female Date of birth May 11 1990 Yris Palmer's age 32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Body measurements in inches 36-30-38 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Ex-boyfriend Troy Daniels Children 2 Siblings Dan and Maggie Profession Beautician, YouTuber, Social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram page @yrispalmer YouTube Yris Palmer

Yris Palmer biography

How old is Yris Palmer? The renowned beautician was born on May 11 1990, in Los Angele, California, in the United States of America. She is 32 years old as of 2022. She was born to immigrant parents, who are Salvadorian by descent. In her Instagram bio, she identifies as Latina.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Palmer is the youngest in her family. She has an elder brother named Dan and a sister named Maggie. Dan is thirteen years older than her, while Maggie is ten years older. By age fifteen, she had already begun working as a hostess in a Mexican restaurant.

Education

Yris Palmer's in stunning outfits. Images: Photo: @yrispalmer (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The entrepreneur attended Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, and she had good grades during her school years. She was also a cheerleader for her school's sports teams. Palmer later joined college but left before completing her college studies to pursue a career in acting.

Career

Halfway through college, Palmer moved to London to pursue a career in acting. During that time, she did not have a job, and she needed to be working on something that could earn her a living. Yris was always fond of acting, dancing, and modelling since childhood. She landed a few roles on various reality television shows. Unfortunately, she did not find much success as an actress and quickly decided to try her hand at something else.

After quitting acting in 2014, she noticed that most ladies she met in London wore lash extensions. So she thought that she could explore that area of business, which is how the idea of her lash extensions company was birthed.

Yris founded a makeup accessories company called known as Star Lash. Since its inception, the beautician, through her company, has worked with various models and celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Kindle Jenner, Ariana Grande, and numerous others.

Initially, Palmer would do anonymous Instagram promotions, either herself or through friends. At the time, her young company was based in her parents' apartment. She later rented some space at a medical spa before getting her beauty store known as Star Lash Beauty Bar in Los Angeles.

Palmer's big break came when she started getting celebrity clients. Her very first celebrity client was Christina Milian, who then endorsed her services through an Instagram post. This marked the beginning of the rise of Star Lash.

Who is Yris Palmer's baby daddy?

Yris Palmer and her two kids. Images: Photo: @yrispalmer (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yris Palmer married Staforde Palmer on December 9, 2015. The two had met back in 2011 in Las Vegas and started dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Ayla Palmer on March 26, 2017. During their dating period, the two were in a long-distance relationship since Yris was living in the USA while Staforde lived in the UK. Work commitments saw them staying away from each other even after they got married.

The marriage didn't go well, and they parted ways. Yris announced her separation from Staforde in a YouTube video in January 2020, stating that they mutually agreed to go their separate ways. She also said that they had agreed to have joint custody of their daughter.

Who is Yris Palmer's husband?

After leaving Staforde, she began dating Troy Daniels. Troy is an American professional basketball player who plays for Olimpia Milano in the Italian Lega Basket Serie A and the EuroLeague. Yris occasionally posts some photos with him on her Instagram account.

In June 2022, Yris and Troy welcomed a baby boy. Speaking about the newborn on Instagram, Yris stated that his baby's name was Prince Troy Daniels. The celebrity lash technician shared sweet moments with her prince in the lovely Instagram photos

Who is Yris Palmer to Kylie Jenner?

Yris and Kylie Jenner are very close friends. About six years ago, Yris began doing Kylie's lashes, as well as those of her other family members. The two then began building a friendship that has gotten stronger over the years. Kylie refers to Yris as her ‘bestie.’

Yris and Kylie have daughters around the same age, and they love having playdates together. The two are occasionally pictured enjoying poolside lounges with their daughters.

Yris Palmer plastic surgery

Palmer's squad has been accused of having undergone plastic surgery to look as great as they do. The girl squad, comprised of Anastasia Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer, and Kylie Jenner, often posts photos showing off their beauty.

The allegations have even gone as far as some people showing Yris Palmer before surgery and pointing out the visible changes. Still, Yris has never confirmed the plastic surgery allegations.

How tall is Yris Palmer?

The social media personality is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measures 36-30-38 inches at the bust, waist, and hips. She has brown eyes and long blonde hair.

What is Yris Palmer's net worth?

Yris in different poses. Images: Photo: @yrispalmer (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Popular Net Worth, the renowned entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2022. Most of her earnings come from her lashes company, as well as from her brand partnerships and endorsement deals.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about Yris.

She has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram

She has more than 70k subscribers on YouTube

Her favourite holiday destination is Spain

She loves seafood

Yris Palmer is undoubtedly one of the best-known eyelash beauticians in the US today. Besides her remarkable success in the cosmetics industry, Yris has also become quite famous for her high-profile friendship with Kylie Jenner.

READ ALSO: Who is Hannah Rylee? Age, height, Zodiac sign, boyfriend, TikTok

Legit.ng recently wrote about the life of Hannah Rylee, a young, up-and-coming TikTok and YouTube star. Her online following has continued to grow significantly since she made her debut. The YouTuber is best known for her well-rehearsed lip-sync and dance videos.

How old is Hannah Rylee, where was she born, and where does she live now? Read on to find out more about this prolific YouTuber.

Source: Legit.ng