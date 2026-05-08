Nigerian music superstar Davido has reached another career milestone as he is set for induction into the prestigious Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in 2026

The organisers officially announced the induction in a social media post, describing the Afrobeats singer as a global force whose influence has pushed African music to international stages

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising the singer's humility and positive influence

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, will be officially inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on 1 June 2026.

The organisers announced the honour through a post on Instagram on May 7, 2026, describing him as one of the most powerful voices pushing African music onto the global stage.

Davido earns 2026 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame honour as fans celebrate Afrobeats star’s global impact. Photo: davido/blackwalkoffame

Source: Instagram

They explained that Davido’s journey goes beyond his chart-topping songs, noting his influence in philanthropy and entrepreneurship as well as his ability to connect cultures through music.

“A global force in Afrobeats, Davido has helped bring African music to the forefront of the international stage. Known for his infectious hits, dynamic performances, and cross-cultural collaborations, he has built a sound that transcends borders while staying rooted in his heritage. Beyond music, his impact extends into philanthropy and entrepreneurship, inspiring a new generation of artists across the globe.”

The induction ceremony will take place along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northside Drive, right outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The organisers emphasised that the event is not just about celebrating Davido’s legacy but also about inspiring the next generation of creatives watching from across the world.

“Driving culture. Creating global impact. Save the date for the 2026 Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame installation in Atlanta where legacy lives and the next generation is watching.”

Davido’s recognition places him among other icons celebrated for shaping Black music and entertainment history.

Read the full statement below:

Fans celebrate Davido's achievement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@happyboyusa1 said:

"Davido is more than a superstar he is a blessing to many lives. Using his platform to uplift people, support dreams, and put smiles on faces shows the size of his heart. In a world where many chase fame for themselves, he uses his fame to change lives. May God continue to bless and elevate him for every life he touches. True greatness is not just in success, but in helping others rise too."

@c_brewton commented:

"So deserving of this honor! Blessings my friend!❤️🔥👏🏾🖤"

@rot_d1 wrote:

"That's y he is 001 . Unique, exceptional people gang. We up man 🙌🔥❤️."

@emcoy___ reacted:

"First Afrobeats song to be certified gold in America 🇺🇸 IF DAVIDO. First to sell out 02 arena from Nigeria davido goat 🐐."

@jas.karotv said:

"The most humble man in the world🙌."

Davido secures another global milestone as Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame recognises his contribution to Afrobeats. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido backs Governor Adeleke ahead of election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido declared his full support for his uncle, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, ahead of the governorship election scheduled for August 2026.

The singer promised to use his influence and energy to support the governor’s re-election bid.

Davido also expressed confidence that Governor Adeleke would secure victory early on election day while praying for a peaceful and safe voting process across Osun state.

Source: Legit.ng