Jarvis reacted emotionally after discovering a monitoring device installed at home during Peller’s nationwide tour

The AI-creator hinted that the move made her feel a lack of trust in their relationship

A video of the content creator lamenting the strict consciousness of having the device at home went viral

Social media personality Jarvis expressed frustration after discovering that her partner, Peller, had installed a CCTV camera in their home while he is away on a nationwide tour.

According to Jarvis, the camera installation made her feel a lack of trust in their relationship.

Jarvis breaks silence on Peller’s unexpected CCTV move. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

In a clip from her recent live stream, Jarvis shared her reaction with fans:

"You know what happened? I feel that this my babe does not trust me. Because tell me why they fix CCTV camera today. I just look up and I just see one big eye, they look at me," she said.

She went on to explain how the camera affected her sense of freedom at home. "Most of the times, I'm very free at home

It's just on camera, I need to cover my body. But off camera, I'm very, very free," Jarvis added, reflecting on how even simple night-time movements now require extra caution.

Jarvis concluded her live stream by admitting uncertainty about who is monitoring the footage and asking for guidance:

"I don't know who they handle this CCTV now. Ah! Father Lord, please always remind me."

The incident has sparked conversations online about privacy and trust in relationships, with many fans sympathising with Jarvis while others debated Peller’s reasons for installing the surveillance system.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jarvis publicly apologised to the revered Oba of Benin following the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Peller.

The apology came in the wake of Peller’s alleged unauthorised visit to the sacred Benin Palace, an incident that sparked outrage and drew the attention of the Benin Traditional Council.

The council had described Peller’s visit as a breach of palace protocol, insisting that all visitors respect the centuries-old traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

In a heartfelt statement, Jarvis pleaded for understanding and forgiveness on behalf of her boyfriend, emphasising the importance of respecting the Oba and the customs of the palace.

During a live stream video, Jarvis said:

“I will not be single to stupor… please, please, forgive him. If he even fake or not fake, please, he should not come to pass, please, I beg you. I don’t want to be single to stupor, I want to get married.”

She further appealed to the palace, expressing concern for her marriage plans, saying:

“My bride price must be paid, my partner will come to my state and pay my bride price without fear… please, have mercy on him, have mercy on us.”

Jarvis questions Peller’s trust after CCTV installation. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test. In the recording,

Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng