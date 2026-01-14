Nigerian entertainer Peller announced he has been admitted to a university in the UK

The news follows months of criticism over his education and personal growth

Peller described this as an opportunity to improve himself academically and personally

Nigerian entertainer Peller has announced that he has been admitted to a university in the United Kingdom.

The news comes after months of criticism from fans questioning his level of education and personal development.

Peller shares what motivated him to pursue higher education. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

In a recent video, the streamer opened up to Geh Geh about the plans he has put in place to attend a good university

“I will be going to study at a university in the UK soon because a lot of people keep saying I am not educated,” Peller said. “So now I don collect admission. Don’t let me talk. Na UK university I’ll be going.”

Known for his lively presence on social media, Peller expressed excitement about the new chapter in his life.

He described the opportunity as a chance to grow both academically and personally, showing that he is taking steps to invest in his future.

Legit.ng also recalls that during a conversation with Enzo, the streamer said he doesn't see himself meeting American stars like DDG and iShowSpeed, as he doesn't know how he would communicate with them.

Peller, who said he has made enough money online, acknowledged that his use of English was poor in a self-reflection moment.

“I can’t see myself meeting DDG and Speed because how would I communicate with them? My English is very bad. I’m going to the university soon to study arts," he said in the short but emotional video.

Peller's decision to return to school comes in the wake of the controversies that have trailed his now-estranged relationship with his love interest and colleague, Jarvis.

Fans have since taken to social media to congratulate the entertainer.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller, spotted sharing a passionate kiss with fellow influencer King Mitchy at a glamorous event, sparked reactions online.

The public display comes only weeks after his breakup with ex-girlfriend and fellow TikTok creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, in December 2025.

The viral clip captured Peller and Mitchy embracing several times during the celebration, with their chemistry drawing attention from fans. The moment quickly became a talking point, especially given the timing of his recent separation.

In a separate video, Mitchy spoke highly of Peller, describing him as someone with “exceptional grace.”

She explained that their recent collaboration showcased his growing influence, pointing out that their joint TikTok post pulled in 1.2 million likes and 10 million views within just two days.

According to Mitchy, the success of their content reflects divine favour in Peller’s life. Her words added weight to the viral moment, as many viewers linked her praise to the affectionate scene at the event.

The kiss and Mitchy’s remarks have now placed Peller back in the spotlight, showing how quickly his personal and professional life continues to evolve after his split from Jarvis.

Peller apologises to lady after restaurant clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller publicly apologised to a lady he confronted at a Lagos restaurant after a heated clash that drew widespread criticism.

The apology came on January 9, 2026, three days after the incident. Peller admitted his reaction was out of character and expressed regret for his behaviour.

The clash happened on January 6 while Peller was ordering food. The TikToker reacted angrily in a recorded video, hurling insults at the lady and questioning her education.

