Peller has now confirmed that the shocking car destruction with Carter Efe during a livestream was not a fight but a planned move designed to attract attention

The incident, which involved a gifted 2025 Toyota Corolla from E-Money, caused outrage on social media at the time, with many condemning the act

According to Peller, the plan worked exactly as expected, as the billionaire businessman stepped in with a brand-new car for him and a cash gift to Carter shortly after the damage

Nigerian TikToker and streamer Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has revealed that the dramatic clash with comedian Carter Efe during a February livestream, where both men damaged each other’s cars, was never a real fight but a planned move.

He explained that the destruction was designed to attract sponsors who would replace the vehicles, and the plan worked exactly as they intended.

Peller confirms the car-smashing incident with Carter Efe was staged from the start to attract attention. Photo: peller089/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Recall that the incident happened some weeks ago, shortly after Carter Efe received a brand-new 2025 Toyota Corolla as a gift from billionaire businessman E-Money as part of his birthday celebration.

During a livestream, Peller jumped on the roof of the car, leaving a dent. Carter Efe retaliated by smashing Peller’s windscreen with a stone, and Peller responded by breaking the windscreen of the gifted Corolla.

The footage went viral, sparking outrage from Nigerians who condemned the waste of expensive cars that many struggle for years to afford.

However, during a recent livestream, Peller clarified in a call with a close friend that the act was purely for content and not personal animosity.

He stated that the destruction was a strategy to turn attention into rewards, which was later accomplished as E-Money stepped in with a new car and cash support soon after.

"That one na for stream. In real life, me and Carter Efe cannot destroy each other's cars. We use money find money. Na so life be. As we break glass, dem give us brand new car. Na so life be."

The disclosure finally confirmed suspicions that the clash was staged, especially after E-Money forgave both men, gifting Peller a new car and giving Carter Efe 5,000 euros to repair his damaged Corolla.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Peller's admission

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Kingsman1n said:

"This is what happens when you make the wrong people celebrities, they keep up this irritating clout chasing just to stay relevant."

@Oputa234 commented:

"This type of influencing might be favouring you guys but how long can it be maintained."

@MCN_Enigma wrote:

"When will emotional Nigerians understand that everything nah PR STUNT?"

@Ademola651 reacted:

"See how many millions they wasted and say they staged it this sound weird."

@OluOlabode_ said:

"This is what happens when attention becomes a currency. People stop asking what is right and start asking what will trend."

@ebenezer_annani commented:

"This is why I will never believe any beef between two popular influencers."

Peller confirms viral clash with Carter Efe was not a real fight but a calculated move to gain attention and secure gifts. Photo: peller089/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Peller addresses ₦395 million lawsuit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller addressed a ₦395 million lawsuit filed by a Lagos woman identified as Osarobo Odigie over an exchange they had at a Lagos restaurant earlier this year.

During a recent livestream, the TikToker explained that he cannot pay the amount claimed by Odigie, who alleges he recorded and shared a viral video of a January lounge confrontation without her consent.

Peller stated that he had already apologised to the lady in January and pleaded again that she forgive him. He also claimed that critics are attempting to force him into financial ruin so he would appear on Lucky Udu's interviews, known for featuring individuals who have fallen on hard times.

Source: Legit.ng