Cubana Chief Priest has heavily condemned the disturbing actions of police officers who shot a suspect in the Effurun area of Delta state

The socialite took to his social media page to express total heartbreak over the sad incident after an aide to Davido reshared the distressing video online

Outraged by how the officers handled the pleading suspect, Cubana Chief Priest suggested a tough penalty for the men involved in the gruesome act

Nigerian celebrity businessman and politician Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, has joined voices condemning the shocking killing of a young man by police officers in Effurun, Ovwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The socialite's reaction followed a viral video originally shared by activist Harrison Gwamnishu on Tuesday, April 28.

The distressing clip captured a suspect begging for mercy. Instead of conducting a proper investigation, an officer later identified as ASP Nuhu Usman shot the suspect multiple times and ended his life.

Cubana Chief Priest expresses deep heartbreak over the tragic killing of a pleading suspect by armed police officers in Delta state. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest /harrison_gwamnishu/proshare

Source: Instagram

Hours after the video went viral and sparked outrage online, the Delta state police released a statement, explaining what happened and confirming the arrest of the officer who killed the young man, while assuring the public that justice would be served.

On Wednesday afternoon, Israel DMW, an aide to Afrobeats star Davido, reshared the heartbreaking footage on Instagram, expressing sadness over the situation.

Reacting to Israel DMW's post through his Instagram story, Cubana Chief Priest voiced extreme anger and suggested brutal consequences for the officers.

He stated that the victim tried everything to stop the officers, but they chose to end his life.

The nightlife celebrity insisted on a life-for-life penalty for the officer who shot the young man

"The guy did everything possible to stop him, It was not this young man's time & This fool took the life. Omo na life for life oh. This is heart breaking 💔. He has to join the guy ASAP," he wrote.

The angry businessman also demanded that the officer who supplied bullets and those cheering the shooter must face justice.

"The guy who gave him the bullet when the gun was not working & the guys that was hailing him udaegbe all of them should go down. They killed him comfortably and happily," he added.

Check out CP's reaction to the Effurun killing below:

Cubana Chief Priest reacts to viral Delta police shooting and calls for justice as Nigerians react online. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Chief Priest's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@evacomedytv_ wrote:

"A son for a son oo. A brother for a brother. A sister for a sister. A daughter for a daughter. A father for a father. A mother for a mother. In summary, blood for blood 💯🤏🏽"

@slimautomobile commented:

"Life for a life 💯👌"

@nazzy_loveline reacted:

"Please let’s learn how to drop our political sentiments and fight a just cause. He is making sense and getting justice for this guys require collective voices."

@divagold_ stated:

"What if the policemen knew about the fireman and didn’t want him to expose them? So many questions to be asked, what has he done ? He even said he was going to take them to who did it. This is gruesome !!!!!!"

@effedeborah said:

"Leave the messenger and focus on the message 😩 Justice must be served. 💔"

Cubana Chief Priest enters politics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana ChiefPriest officially announced his entry into the political scene.

The celebrity barman revealed his intention to represent the Orsu, Orlu, and Oru East Federal Constituency under the All Progressives Congress.

He boldly declared that his political ambition is solely focused on developing his constituency and not for personal financial gain.

Source: Legit.ng