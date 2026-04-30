Five students of Drew-Philips Tech Magnet Academy in Enugu recorded high scores in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

The top performer among the group, Ekwelem Wisdom, emerged with a total score of 307 according to the school's announcement

Social media users took to the comment section to congratulate the scholars after their school shared their formal portraits online

Drew-Philips Tech Magnet Academy, a school located in Enugu, has celebrated five of its students for their outstanding performance in the 2026 UTME.

The school shared a commemorative poster on Facebook featuring the formal portraits of the scholars dressed in their school uniforms.

Enugu school celebrates its 2026 UTME top scorer and posts brilliant results. Photo: Drew-Philips Tech Magnet Academy

Source: Facebook

The top performers

According to the post, Ekwelem Wisdom led the pack with a score of 307, crossing the 300-mark threshold.

Other high achievers included Nwodi Bishop, who scored 305, and Udeagbo Diamond, who followed closely with 295.

Agu Hadassah and Agbo Zara both tied with a score of 288, completing the list of the top five celebrated students.

School reacts to success

In the caption of the viral post, the school management attributed the success of the students to hard work and proper mentoring.

The school said:

"Excellence is not an accident — it is the result of discipline, focus, and the right guidance. Your hard work has paid off, and this is only the beginning of even greater achievements ahead."

See the Facebook post below:

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the students' post below:

Templechukwu Timothy said:

"Wow. This is beautiful. Drew Phillips Tech Magnet Academy, just tye best."

Amara Ezionye wrote:

"Congratulations lovely people,greater height to you all"

Chidimma Ikezue added:

"Orglearning schools are simply the best. Clock it!"

Cynthia Mba commented:

"Congratulations"

Ruth Eneanwan Andem reacted:

"Great Drew!"

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng