Viviane , a song many people used in viral TikTok challenges, did not start as a trend but came from a deep personal experience that many listeners may not know about

Prince Aimé, the man behind the viral sound struggled badly; the song faded, but a simple video by another African artist unexpectedly brought it back to life decades later

In this article, Legit.ng shared details of how the song returned to the spotlight and the journey of the blind Cameroonian artist behind it

If you have scrolled through TikTok in recent months, chances are that you have stumbled upon a familiar guitar hook combined with a soulful voice and melodious beats that instantly pull you in.

The sound is everywhere, whether it is in flashy influencer transitions, football locker room banter, or casual skits from Gen Z creators.

The anthem behind it is none other than Viviane, also known as Vivienne, which was used in countless dance duets across Africa and beyond.

What many do not realise is that this viral track was first recorded twenty years ago by a blind Cameroonian musician who never imagined his heartbreak anthem would one day become the soundtrack of a global generation.

Prince Aimé remains a rising music icon as Vivianne trends on TikTok, showing the blind Cameroonian artiste’s journey to global recognition. Photo: princeaimeofficial

Source: Instagram

Early life of the voice behind the viral TikTok anthem

The man behind the viral sound is Clovis Feugan Tokam, now known to the world as Prince Aimé.

Prince Aimé was born in Bahouan in Cameroon’s West Region in 1975. His childhood was marked by more challenges than most children his age, and his life changed drastically after the death of his father when he was only nine years old.

That tragedy forced him into adulthood long before he was ready, and by the mid‑nineties, he found himself at the Bulu Blind Centre in Buea.

It was there that he discovered music not just as entertainment but as survival, mastering the guitar and learning to channel rhythms like Assiko and Bikutsi through his fingertips.

His blindness became a different kind of vision, allowing him to interpret sound in ways that gave his music a unique depth.

Prince Aimé returns to public attention as Vivianne becomes a viral TikTok sound about 20 years after the original release. Photo: princeaimeofficial

Source: Instagram

The story behind the viral Viviane song

In January 2004, Prince Aimé released Viviane, a song born out of betrayal and heartbreak. The track was a painful retelling of a relationship that had drained him emotionally and financially

The lyrics told the story of a man who gave everything to a woman named Viviane, only to be abandoned when his money ran out.

According to the first two lines of the lyrics:

"Viviane c’est toi qui m’as fait comme ça (Viviane oh)

Viviane c’est toi qui m’as vidé les poches (Oh Viviane oh)"

In English, it translates to:

"Viviane, you're the one who made me like this (Viviane oh)

Viviane, you're the one who emptied my pockets (Oh Viviane oh)"

The most painful part of the narrative came when she denied ever knowing him, insisting to others that she could never stoop so low as to date a blind man.

Around 3:02 of the song, the lyrics said:

"I heard a voice, a girl's voice that sounded like Viviane's

I said, "Darling Viviane," she said, "Where did you meet that guy?"

"Look at him, he's blind, I don't know him."

I could never have a blind husband in my life."

The song struck a chord in Cameroon, becoming locally popular, but like many African classics of that era, it eventually faded into the background as new sounds took over.

Prince Aimé's struggles in France and his return home

In 2016, Prince Aimé travelled to Paris in search of better opportunities, but his experience became the complete opposite of the life he imagined, and he soon found himself battling poverty to the point where he ended up begging on the streets just to survive.

The man who once performed proudly at home became almost invisible in a foreign land. His situation became so dire that he had to publicly appeal to fellow Cameroonians for help to buy a ticket back home.

By 2021, he returned to Cameroon, living quietly between Yaoundé and Bafoussam, seemingly resigned to the idea that his days of musical relevance were behind him.

The resurrection of Viviane through TikTok

The turning point came almost twenty years after the original release when the internet unexpectedly breathed new life into Viviane.

In late 2024, Ivorian singer Debordo Leekunfa casually posted a video with his female friend Naomie Fouda, singing and vibing to Viviane.

That simple, unrehearsed clip caught fire on TikTok, sparking a wave of viral content built around the song.

Debordo began performing it at his shows, and soon the track had transformed into a massive TikTok anthem.

Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi and countless content creators joined in, giving the song a fresh life and introducing its message of resilience and love beyond money to a new generation.

The song was mostly viral for its beats, which made many people learn the lyrics, even though most people did not know the meaning or understand the language.

The song became a trending challenge on TikTok, YouTube, and other social media platforms, prompting celebrities in Nigeria and across Africa, like Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, to join in the dance challenge.

A second act for Prince Aimé

Prince Aimé, who once struggled to find enough money to travel back home, suddenly became the centre of continental attention again as millions of new listeners discovered his voice, turning him into a pan‑African icon.

He used this renewed fame to release several modern remixes of the track, including a high-profile collaboration with Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Yemi Alade.

Not long after, Prince Aimé released an urban version of the Viviane remix featuring Maahlox Le Vibeur, Magasco, Lili Anoma & Thérapie.

His comeback was not just about music; he also launched the Vivian Foundation, an organisation dedicated to supporting and advocating for disabled communities across Africa.

Prince Aimé: From pain to global recognition

Prince Aimé’s journey from a blind boy in Bahouan to a struggling artist in Paris, and finally to a celebrated figure on global streaming platforms, shows how music can outlive time and circumstance.

What began as a private cry of heartbreak in a dusty corner of Yaoundé has now become a viral anthem embraced by millions, proving that true talent never really disappears; it simply waits for the world to catch up.

Awilo Longomba: The Congolese music legend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Congolese music legend Awilo Longomba pioneered the techno-soukous sound and became a beloved figure in Nigeria throughout the ’90s and early 2000s despite not singing in English.

It was noted that he dominated the country’s music scene with massive hits, record-breaking stadium shows and collaborations that cemented his place as one of the most influential foreign artists in Nigeria.

Reports show how his songs continued to shape Nigerian pop culture, resurfacing in conversations in 2023 when Ayra Starr’s Sability sample stirred strong reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng