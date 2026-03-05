During a casual hangout with popular dancer Poco Lee, Asake was asked to choose between Los Angeles and Lagos

The 30-year-old superstar opened up about his 2024 relocation, explaining that a need for global exposure drove the move

Asake revealed that despite the noise of fame in America, he stays grounded by spending most of his time alone to remain in tune with his true self

Nigerian music star Asake has once again reminded fans that no matter how far success takes him, home still holds a special place in his heart.

The singer recently appeared in a now-viral video alongside dancer and hype man Poco Lee when a playful question came up during their conversation.

Poco Lee asked the singer to choose between two cities that have played a big role in his life — Lagos and Los Angeles.

Asake says he prefers Lagos to Los Angeles.

Without hesitation, Asake gave a short and confident response.

“Lagos now,” he said.

The “Lonely at the Top” crooner, who recently bought a car for his mother, has spent a lot of time in Los Angeles since relocating there in 2024.

While the move placed him closer to the global music industry, Asake previously explained that the change in location did not alter who he is.

Speaking during an interview with Office Magazine in 2025, the singer said life in America is not very different from Nigeria when you look beyond the surface.

According to him, people everywhere are chasing the same dreams.

He said people in both countries are working hard to succeed, build wealth, and create opportunities for themselves.

The singer noted that success stories are not limited to one country.

In his words, people buy houses every day in Nigeria just as they do in America, while talented individuals can be found in both places

Despite living in one of the world’s busiest entertainment hubs, Asake revealed that he prefers to keep his lifestyle quiet and reflective.

The “Mr Money With The Vibe” star explained that he spends a lot of time alone because solitude helps him stay connected to himself.

Reactions trail Asake's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@_couldbereal stated:

"Poco Lee will be a very good politician. No Friends No Foes ! Or All Friends and no Foes . He’s with everyone and with no one ."

@_couldbereal noted:

"Normally Nigeria is very very sweet when you have money . There’s so much freedom in Nigeria when there’s FUNDS . Freedom you can’t get anywhere else ."

@tenovertenautos shared:

"Normally aside the lawlessness, moving with security and the celebrity hype and special treatment about being a celebrity in Naija and in Lagos. Naija (Lagos) is still a sweet place to be or visit"

Asake explains that a need for global exposure drove his relocation.

