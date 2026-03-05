Peter disclosed that he was offered a concrete opportunity to play for Plateau United F.C., one of Nigeria’s top-flight clubs

The singer shared a throwback video featuring Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi, reminding fans that they were once teammates in the junior ranks

Peter’s ultimate ambition was to play in the European leagues, a dream that eventually transformed into a desire for international musical stardom

Popular Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, one-half of the legendary music duo P-Square, has shared a surprising detail about his life before fame, revealing that football almost became his career.

The singer recently took fans down memory lane after posting a throwback from his youthful football days.

According to Peter, long before the music stage and sold-out concerts, he was actively chasing a football career and even received an offer to play professionally in Nigeria.

Peter disclosed that he was offered a concrete opportunity to play for Plateau United F.C. Photos: Peter Okoye.

Source: Instagram

His revelation left many fans stunned as they imagined what life would have looked like if the singer had chosen football over music.

In the emotional post shared on his social media page, Peter disclosed that he trained at the Pepsi Football Academy, one of Nigeria’s most prominent football development centres.

The singer, who recently made an admission in court, explained that his football journey was getting serious at the time, revealing that he was offered the opportunity to play for Plateau United F.C. in Jos.

However, Peter admitted that while the opportunity looked promising, his personal ambition was bigger than playing locally.

The singer said his dream at the time was to break into European football and build a global career on the pitch.

Reflecting on the twist of fate, Peter explained that despite juggling both passions at the time, destiny eventually nudged him toward music.

Sharing a nostalgic photo from his football days alongside a clip of his meeting with Nigerian football legend John Obi Mikel, the singer wrote that his life could have taken a completely different path.

He wrote:

“Never give up! Yes, I used to play football and chase music at the same time. I was even offered the chance to play for Plateau United from Pepsi Academy back then in Jos. But my dream was always to play in Europe. Somehow, destiny chose the mic instead. Today, I’m an established and successful artiste/musician. That’s nothing but grace.”

Read his post below:

Reactions trail Psquare's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iam_nice_ceo noted:

"Cause we played, danced, sang in the same show yea! At the same time “

@saidou__mo_sadio shared:

"We have seen the song tempatation come from this story u play like okocha score like Ronaldinho"

@realjoshblaze wrote:

"In Life while growing up, we chase different career path, but somehow we end up doing what we destined to do."

Peter explains that despite juggling both passions at the time, destiny eventually nudged him toward music. Photo: Peter Psquare.

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye supports his brother Jude in court case

Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye shared news about the arraignment of his elder brother, Jude, by the EFCC over money laundering that went viral.

Jude had been arrested, arraigned and remanded in the EFCC's custody over an alleged fraud case involving dollars and naira.

Fans of the singing duo were not happy about the case, and most of them didn't support Paul. They shared their take on the controversy trailing the three brothers.

Source: Legit.ng