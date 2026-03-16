Days after being sandwiched in a massive crowd, Asake was seen holding firmly to the Holy Rock (Kaaba) with a look of intense reflection

Unlike his previous attempt, the singer had more space to perform his rites, guided by a security officer who ensured a smoother experience

Following the exercise, the singer was spotted in a quiet moment of prayer inside his vehicle, offering gratitude as he departed the holy site

Nigerian music star Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has achieved a deeply spiritual moment during his ongoing lesser Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The singer, who travelled to the holy city of Mecca for the sacred Umrah, was seen in a viral clip finally touching the revered Kaaba after an earlier attempt where he struggled to get close to it due to the massive crowd of pilgrims.

The new video circulating online captured the Lonely At The Top crooner standing close to the holy structure, holding onto it firmly as other pilgrims around him did the same.

A security officer could also be seen in the footage carefully guiding the crowd to ensure order around the sacred site.

Asake holds firmly to the Holy Rock (Kaaba) with a look of intense reflection. Photos: Asake.

Source: Instagram

For many Muslims around the world, touching the Kaaba during Umrah or Hajj is considered a deeply emotional and spiritual experience.

Just days before the successful moment, another clip had surfaced online showing the singer sandwiched tightly in a massive crowd of worshippers.

In the earlier footage, Asake appeared almost overwhelmed by the number of pilgrims trying to reach the same sacred spot.

Many fans who saw the clip expressed concern at the time, noting how intense the crowd around the Kaaba could be, especially during peak pilgrimage periods.

Another video from the pilgrimage showed the singer inside a car shortly after completing the exercise.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Asake's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@RighteousMoh stated:

"No effort made in the path of Allah is ever wasted. He tried to reach the Black Stone the other night but couldn’t get close. Yet he returned with patience and determination, and this time he reached it, touched it, and made his duʿā’. Never give up. What is written for you will come at the time Allah has decreed."

AlliOlabisi5 noted:

"Make una no leave Asake alone o, continue your fixation on his choice and don't focus on your own life. He did what he believes in and I pray that the Almighty God grants him his heart felt petitions."

@STAGEMICHAEL1 wrote:

"Alhamdulillah! Seeing Asake finally touch the Hajar Aswad after trying the previous night hit different May Allah accept his Umrah and ours too. Ameen”

Following the exercise, the singer was spotted in a quiet moment of prayer inside his vehicle. Photo: Asake.

Source: Instagram

Asake pushes an elderly woman in a wheelchair

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake was captured in another viral video personally pushing an elderly woman in a wheelchair at the airport terminal in Mecca during his Hajj pilgrimage.

The clip, which surfaced online, showed the singer pausing his own movement to assist the woman, guiding her with care and without relying on aides despite his celebrity status.

The footage showed a rare moment where the Afrobeats and Fuji sensation chose to handle the wheelchair himself, drawing attention because of his high-profile image.

Source: Legit.ng