AFRIMA 2026: Full List of Winners as Yemi Alade, Juma Jux, Rema Shine in Lagos
- The 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) event celebrated talents across Africa, with its grand finale held at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria
- The glamorous ceremony brought together music talents, fans and industry stakeholders from across the continent and beyond to celebrate African music excellence
- Nigerian stars were among the biggest winners, including Rema, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Shallipopi, Phyno, Qing Madi and Chella, all of whom walked away with major awards
The grand finale of the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), held on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria, crowned winners across various categories from the African continent.
The star-studded event witnessed elegance and style with top African music nominees stepping out, while their fans and music lovers were not left behind.
The colourful award ceremony brought together musicians, Nollywood stars such as Iyabo Ojo, Yvonne Jegede, and others, including key players in the music industry from across Africa and beyond, all gathered to celebrate the best of African music.
Nigerian artiste Rema was one of the biggest highlights of the night, winning three awards, including the highly coveted Artiste of the Year. Burna Boy also had a big win, taking home Album of the Year, while Shallipopi’s popular track Laho earned him both Song of the Year and Best African Collaboration.
Below is the full list of winners and nominees at the 9th AFRIMA Awards:
Best male artiste in Central Africa
C4 Pedro (Angola)
Eboloko (Gabon)
Gims (DRC)
Gerilson Insrael (Angola)
Kocee (Cameroon)
L’Oiseau Rare (Gabon)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Magasco (Cameroon)
Singuila (The Congo) - Winner
Werrason (DRC)
Best female artiste in Central Africa
Anna Joyce (Angola)
Blanche Bailly (Cameroon)
Charlotte Dipanda (Cameroon)
Cindy Le Coeur (DRC) - Winner
Deborah Lukalu (DRC)
Emma’a (Gabon)
Jessy B (The Congo)
Krys M (Cameroon)
Liriany (Angola)
Rebo (DRC)
Best male artiste in Eastern Africa
Bien (Kenya)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Element Eleéh (Rwanda)
Joshua Baraka (Uganda)
Juma Jux (Tanzania) - Winner
Marioo (Tanzania)
Mbosso (Tanzania)
Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
Sat-B (Burundi)
Yared Negu (Ethiopia)
Best female artiste in Eastern Africa
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Bridget Blue (Kenya)
Denise (Madagascar) - Winner
Haleluya Tekletsadik (Ethiopia)
Lady Jaydee (Tanzania)
Mahlet Wendimu (Ethiopia)
Salemia (Ethiopia)
Weeha (Ethiopia)
Winnie Nwagi (Uganda)
Zuchu (Tanzania)
Best male artiste in northern Africa
A.L.A. (Tunisia)
Adviser (Mauritania)
Amr Diab (Egypt)
Cheb Momo (Algeria)
El Grande Toto (Morocco)
Hamza Namira (Egypt)
Lbenj (Morocco)
Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt)
Stormy (Morocco)
Wegz (Egypt)
Best female artiste in Northern Africa
Chirine Lajmi (Tunisia)
Inez (Morocco)
Jannat (Egypt)
Jaylann (Morocco)
Manal (Morocco)
Meryem Aboulouafa (Morocco)
Sherine (Egypt) - Winner
Zina Daoudia (Morocco)
Best male artiste in Southern Africa
Anderson Mário (Mozambique)
Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe)
Manana (Eswatini)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Teddy Makadi (Malawi)
Tyler ICU (South Africa)
Wanitwamos (South Africa)
Yo Maps (Zambia) - Winner
Zeze Kingston (Malawi)
Kazba De Small (South Africa)
Best female artiste in Southern Africa
Babalwa M (South Africa)
Hanna (Zimbabwe)
Makhadzi (South Africa)
Nkosazana Daughter (South Africa)
Nontokozo Mkhize (South Africa) - Winner
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Temwah (Malawi)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
Zee Nxumalo (South Africa)
Best male artiste in Western Africa
Asake (Nigeria)
Axel Merryl (Benin)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Davido (Nigeria)
Didi B (Côte d’Ivoire)
Djodje (Cape Verde)
Rema (Nigeria) - Winner
VJ (Senegal)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best female artiste in Western Africa
Amaarae (Ghana)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Djelykaba Bintou (Guinea)
Josey (Côte d’Ivoire)
Mariam Ba Lagaré (Mali)
Mia Guissé (Senegal)
Moliy (Ghana)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Viviane Chidid (Senegal)
Wendy Shay (Ghana) - Winner
Major continental awards highlights
Album of the Year: Burna Boy – No Sign of Weakness
Song of the Year: Shallipopi – Laho
African Fans’ Favourite: Chella
Most Promising Artiste of the Year: Qing Madi
Best African Artiste in African Hip-Hop: Phyno
Best African Artiste in RnB & Soul: Rema
Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series or Documentary: Yemi Alade – You Are
