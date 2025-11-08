Congolese music legend Awilo Longomba was a household name in Nigeria in the late '90s and early 2000s

Louis Albert William Longomba is a Congolese singer, drummer, and record producer born on May 5, 1962.

He is famous for pioneering the music genre known as techno-soukous, derived from ‘Rumba,' a popular genre of dance music that originated in the Congo Basin during the 1940s.

Awilo's music reign was, however, not limited to Congo, as his fame spread to Nigeria, where he was a popular household name as far back as the '90s and early 2000s.

Despite not singing in the English language, which is Nigeria's official language, Awilo won the hearts of millions of music lovers in the country and across the world with his catchy but infectious songs and dance steps.

Many who had their childhood in the early 2000s would remember standing up, stretching out their arms, bending their knees, and wiggling away in a dance move known as Makossa whenever the 'Awilo Longomba' music beat came on.

Awilo's Reign and Disappearance

The Congolese singer ruled the airwaves in the late '80s, spanning into the early 2000s. His hit songs in his Coupe Bilamba album gained massive popularity all over Nigeria despite not understanding French or Lingala, languages he mainly sang in.

Awilo, who revealed that he was inspired by Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, broke a record in Lagos State that has not been replicated by any artist. He filled up the National Stadium with more than 40,000 capacity, selling it out for three consecutive days, a proof of Nigerians' love for the Congolese singer.

He also filled the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu and later the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo in 2003, making him the first Congolese artist to dominate Nigerian airwaves.

Awilo paved the way for Sure, Koffi Olomide, and Fally Ipupa, who were also non-Nigerian singers that made waves in the country before the rise of Naija-centric sounds.

But he suddenly disappeared, only to resurface in Nigeria in 2014. In an interview reported by Vanguard, Awilo, when questioned about his disappearance, said,

"I went underground for some years now. But now, I’m back with a new song that is currently making waves in Brazil and other parts of the world. Let me add that I am also in Nigeria to promote my single titled 'Bundele.' It is currently rated as one of the best songs in the world."

Popular songs by Awilo include, Moto Pamba, Coupé Bibamba, Gaté Le Coin, Manon, Karolina, Champion, Mondongo, Fidele, and Bundele.

He released five albums namely; Moto Pamba released in 1995, Coupe Bibamba released in 1999, Kafou Kafou in 2001, Mondongo in 2003, and Super-Man in 2008.

Awilo's influence on Nigeria music

Aside from thrilling Nigerian music fans with his hit songs, Awilo has worked with several stars from the country, like Tiwa Savage, P-Square, Timaya, and Yemi Alade.

While Awilo may no longer be as popular as he used to be in Nigeria, he is still considered a legend among many Nigerians to date.

In 2023, Mavin music star Ayra Starr sparked reactions on social media after she sampled Awilo's music in her song Sability.

Ayra's song didn't go well with many Nigerians, with many calling on the Congolese star to sue her.

A music video of one of Awilo's song that was popular in Nigeria is below:

