Tonto Dikeh has shared a video of her dining with her ex-husband and his daughter from another woman

The girl was also present when King Andre marked his birthday a few days ago, and they were seen sitting together

This is coming after the billboard controversy, where Churchill and Tonto had to explain themselves

Nollywood actress and businesswoman Tonto Dikeh stirred reactions online over a video she shared on her Instagram story.

A few days ago, a billboard was mounted in commemoration of King Andre, the son of Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill.

Fans react to vido of Tonto Dikeh eating with ex-husband Churchill, daughter after billboard controversy. Photo credit@tontolet/@roseymeurer

The businessman later gave an explanation about the source of the billboard after many people interpreted it differently because it featured his ex-wife, their son, and himself together.

In the post shared on her Instagram story, the mother of one was playing EllieV8’s song God Is Rewriting My Story. She referred to Rachel, Churchill’s daughter from another woman, as her daughter, while calling Andre her baby.

Tonto Dikeh gushes over Rachel

Sharing more about Rachel, the actress said the girl was returning to school and the event was organised as a welfare dinner for her.

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband Churchill seen with actress. Photo credit@kingandre

The actress called Rachel her baby girl and shared how much she would miss her.

According to her, she was doing life with the people she loves and life is so beautiful and she ponders on how al the beauty happened.

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh's video

Reacting, some fans prayed that the former couple would get back together again, while others taunted Rosy, Churchill’s wife, over the video.

Some also wondered whether Rosy had been the one taking care of Rachel since she came to Nigeria for the holiday. Others added that Rosy might soon share a video of herself eating amala and enjoying it online.

Here is the Instagram dinner video below:

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Legit.ng compiled reeactions of fans as seen below:

@fancy_giftsplace commented:

"Omo God no go shame us oooo. I love Tonto in Christ I swear."

@babeyworthy_xx reacted:

"I'm so happy for her. I'm so excited for this happy moment in her life."

@seunayoyinka shared:

"He no go funny, if she collect her husband back, he go too sweet me."

@ owambe_vibes said:

"Please where is Rosy? Thought she was taking care of his daughter."

@joseypraize wrote:

"Rosy go do video swallowing amala."

@jolloflord9ja wrote:

"Let’s discuss: Do you think it will end well if they come back together? For me, I think no because I believe what made them fight the last time is still there and it only look good now bcuz of distance. If see finish enter again, hidden contents will be revealed and it might be brutal than the last time."

