Angel’s father has publicly declared his unwavering loyalty to his daughter, insisting that family remains a unit regardless of the heavy controversies

A video allegedly showing the reality star being taken into custody by US law enforcement has sent shockwaves through the internet

Estranged partner Tumininu has officially demanded an annulment, attaching a massive bill for emotional damages and a $40,000 refund

The father of Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith, Baron Meyagy, has publicly shown support for his daughter following the collapse of her marriage to her partner, Tumininu.

His reaction came shortly after a video reportedly showing Angel being arrested in the United States surfaced online, intensifying conversations around the reality star’s troubled relationship.

Angel’s father has publicly declared his unwavering loyalty to his daughter. Photos: Angel/Tumininu/Baron Meyagy.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Angel’s father shared a short but emotional message, pledging his unwavering support regardless of the circumstances surrounding the situation.

“Family stands by each other as a unit, irrespective of the circumstance. In the end, she’s FATHER’S DAUGHTER. I gotcha U Mummy,” he wrote.

The father’s post arrived at a tense moment, as the relationship between Angel and Tumininu continued to unravel publicly.

Hours earlier, Tumininu had called for the annulment of their marriage, claiming the union was rushed due to Angel’s legal situation in the United States.

She also listed a series of demands, including the return of $40,000, signing of annulment documents, and payment of $8,000 for emotional damages.

In addition, she requested a formal agreement to ensure she would not be linked to any immigration-related or financial obligations moving forward.

The development came as clips and alleged private conversations between the couple continued to circulate online, painting a picture of a relationship that had quickly deteriorated.

The couple had only recently tied the knot in a private, all-black ceremony in the United States, a union that initially captured attention for its unconventional style and intimacy.

However, the excitement did not last long. Their relationship reportedly began to crumble after a video surfaced showing Tumininu having fun with another woman, raising questions about the stability of the marriage.

Shortly after, leaked chats appeared online, revealing tension over finances, emotional disconnect, and intimacy struggles.

In one exchange, Tumininu allegedly complained about a lack of closeness between them, while Angel reportedly questioned financial decisions.

One of the disputed claims involved Tumininu allegedly selling chains to buy Angel a car, a gesture the reality star reportedly questioned, asking whether she had requested such a gift.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Angel's dad post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@tejjjii stated:

"If e reach your turn no support your kids because of wetin strangers go talkTalk sense in their heads on private"

@thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"Train up your child in the way of the Lord and when he grows, he will give you peace"

@treeshiaempire shared:

"All of you running your mouth, I hope y’all know depression is real and Angel has a very fragile heart.. please let’s show her love and not all this… An only child from a broken home.. Haba.. kindness is very cheap"

Tumininu demands the annulment of the marriage with Angel. Photo: Angel Smith.

Source: Instagram

Angel Smith and lover share prewedding shoot

Legit.ng also previously reported that Angel Smith shared the prewedding pictures and videos she took with her lover.

The former housemate flaunted her white wedding invite days earlier, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures Angel shared sparked even more hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng