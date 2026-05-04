The Moro Bridge linking Kwara and Oyo states collapsed after a heavy-duty truck caved in the structure, leaving several commuters injured

Victims were taken to major hospitals in Ilorin, while the collapse disrupted movement along a key agricultural and commercial corridor

Authorities moved to divert traffic and accelerate work on an alternative bridge as residents raised concerns over long-standing neglect

Vehicular movement between Kwara and Oyo states has been thrown into disarray following the collapse of the Moro Bridge after a heavy-duty truck reportedly gave way on the structure late Wednesday, April 29.

The incident left several commuters injured, with victims rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital and Kwara State University Teaching Hospital for treatment, Vanguard reported.

A major bridge linking Kwara and Oyo states has collapsed.

Source: Original

The damaged bridge is situated near the Okolowo area in Ilorin South Local Government Area.

It serves as a vital link between communities in Kwara and the Oke-Ogun region of Oyo State, making it a key route for both passengers and goods.

Bridge collapse disrupts key transport corridor

The structure, originally built during the Nigerian civil war, connects several towns including Igbeti, Igboho, Kishi and Shaki, as well as Baruten and Kaiama areas in Kwara.

The corridor cuts across multiple local government areas and plays a major role in food supply chains across the country.

Residents said the bridge had failed once before about 25 years ago. Many believe it has not received the level of maintenance required to handle increasing traffic over time.

The latest incident has left commuters stranded and raised fresh concerns about infrastructure safety.

The collapsed Moro Bridge disrupted traffic between Kwara and Oyo states. Photo: VN

Source: Facebook

Residents decry impact on local economy

Footage circulating online showed the extent of the damage, including an overturned truck believed to have been crossing at the time. The video also revealed a nearby bridge project that is still under construction.

A local trader, Bashirat, spoke about the effect on businesses in the area. “The collapse of this bridge will disrupt business activities. I appeal to the government to urgently repair it,” she said.

Authorities in Kwara State have announced measures to manage the situation. Officials said alternative routes are being prepared to ease traffic while work continues on a new bridge close to the failed structure. Traffic officers have also been deployed to guide road users.

Terrorists blow up Niger bridge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that suspected terrorists detonated an explosive on a strategic bridge in Niger State on the evening of Sunday, March 22, severing a vital transport link used by traders and residents across several communities.

The blast destroyed the bridge along the Wawa Luma Guffanti road, a route that connects rural settlements, farmlands and major markets in the area.

Local sources said the attack occurred within the axis of the Kainji Lake National Park, a vast terrain long troubled by armed groups. The damaged road is one of the few arteries linking villages in Borgu Local Government Area to surrounding towns and neighbouring states.

Nigerian army buries soldiers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) under Operation HADIN KAI have laid to rest soldiers who lost their lives during a clash with Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state.

The burial ceremony took place at the Maimalari Military Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri over the weekend.

Source: Legit.ng