Nigerian comedian Koboko has reacted to a heartbreaking video of a woman who reported losing her husband to bandits, as well as a corps member whose life was also taken by the same group.

In the recording, the comedian called out some people, including Seyi Law and King Mitchy, over their support for and friendship with the APC-led government.

According to him, Reno Omokri and Seyi Law had earlier stated that Nigeria was the safest place to live.

After sharing the videos of the tragedies, Koboko questioned whether Nigeria could still be considered a safe place to live after what he had seen.

He added that the country had become a place where people merely struggle to survive rather than truly live.

Sharing more, he rained unprintable words on Seyi Law, King Mitchy, and Reno Omokri over their claims about the country's security situation.

Comedian Koboko sends message to Seyi Law's family

In his recording, the comedian also stated that Seyi Tinubu, the son of the president, once visited the north to distribute food items but could not provide security for people whose lives were being taken in the region.

Koboko added that those defending the government were doing so because the insecurity had not affected them personally.

The comedian also directed harsh words at the families of the people he mentioned, saying that something could happen to their children or loved ones that money would not be able to solve.

Fans support comedian Kokobo over video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@classic__adesuwa commented:

"You are now fighting Mitchy and Seyi cus VDM is fighting them. Whereas, vdm is fighting them for his personal gain. Vdm will soon leave you to fight your fight alone once he is credited."

@mahmud_yandagi stated:

"Seyi Tinubu na only rice una sabi share."

@house_of_musaak shared:

"Ameen, ameen, ameen, ameen, ameen, ameen and ameen. This prayer will surely happen in the month of Ramadan and Lent. Ameeee."

@anigborohope wrote:

"May Nigeria happen to all those supporting Tinubu government that the country is safe.'

@sylviaoluoma said:

"E no go better for em oo."

@minister_of_enjoyment00 wrote:

"Dem don take your light o.. Nigeria my country"

Seyi Law clashes with Atiku's son online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Law exchanged words online with Shehu Abubakar, son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, over comments about president Tinubu.

Shehu criticised Tinubu in a post reacting to remarks by former US president Donald Trump, who described Nigeria as a “now disgraced country” while threatening possible US military intervention over alleged attacks on Christians.

Seyi Law responded by accusing Shehu of hypocrisy and referencing allegations previously linked to his father.

