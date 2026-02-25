Videos from a recent protest seeking justice for Prime Boy and the late Mohbad have emerged online

A video captured the moment Prime Boy, one of protesters called out the family of his late friend

He also demanded an apology from the police, while calling on the Nigerian government to take action

Singer Prime Boy, whose real name is Owodunni Ibrahim, has called out the family of his late friend Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, whom he accused of misusing money donated by Nigerians after his death during a recent protest in Lagos.

Recall that after Mohbad's passed away in 2023, prominent Nigerians donated money to his family.

“Mohbad has not been buried after 3 years, his family, brother and sisters are enjoying with the money people donated. I suffered for this, Mohbad family do the right thing, Nigerian government do the right thing," Prime Boy said in one of the videos.

Prime Boy demands apology from police

During the protest Prime Boy, who was spotted with other protesters carrying placards to convey their messages, recounted what he went through in the hands of the police following the controversies that trailed Mohbad's death.

He called on the police clear his name by declare him innocent in connection with the death of Mohbad

"The police should post me that I am innocent and tell me sorry, I am not asking for much," he said.

After Mohbad passed away in 2023, Prime Boy was among the public figures interrogated by the police. As of 2026, three years after the former Marlian signee died, he remains unburied.

Reactions as Prime Boy calls out Mohbad's family

The video which has once again stirred up the controversies surrounding Mohbad's passing has seen netizens asking questions.

