Breaking: Court Decides Fate of Embattle Top ADC Chieftain, Wife, Son in Detention
The Federal High Court in Abuja has finally granted the bail application of Abubakar Malami, the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation, his wife, Asabe Bashir and son, Abdulaziz Malami.
Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the trial court granted the sum of ₦200 million with two sureties in like sum as bail conditions to each of the defendants.
Source: Legit.ng
