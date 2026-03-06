Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Breaking: Court Decides Fate of Embattle Top ADC Chieftain, Wife, Son in Detention
Nigeria

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Federal High Court in Abuja has finally granted the bail application of Abubakar Malami, the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation, his wife, Asabe Bashir and son, Abdulaziz Malami.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the trial court granted the sum of ₦200 million with two sureties in like sum as bail conditions to each of the defendants.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to the former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, his wife and son.
Court grants bail to Abubakar Malami, wife and son Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz
Bada Yusuf

