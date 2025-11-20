Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi sparked new controversy online after claiming to have footage of how the late musician Mohbad was assassinated

Yomi alleges that the video was given to him by Mohbad's younger brother, who intended to use it to extort money from him

In the video, the outspoken thespian mentioned the singer’s widow, Wunmi Cynthia, and others as suspects

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi claims to have a video proving how singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, was assassinated.

He made the new accusation in a video broadcast on social media, where he also asked President Bola Tinubu to intercede.

Fabiyi said that the clip was delivered to him in an attempt to extort him. The actor in a viral clip on Thursday said:

“President Bola Tinubu, I wrote to you in May 2025 that Mohbad was murdered. Part of the video was sent to me in an apparent attempt to extort me. Your office wrote and gave a directive to the Inspector General of Police that they should investigate, harmonise, and prosecute.”

Fabiyi stated that investigators from the Federal Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja had reviewed the case file and identified key individuals involved in the alleged cover-up.

He said: “As of November 2025, after the FCID in Abuja noted key suspects already complicit in the alleged cover-up, the wife of the deceased turned herself in to the authorities in Abuja. Now they want to cover it up. They are even asking the same suspects to write a petition against me over illegal arrests.”

Fabiyi accused several police officers of attempting to intimidate him due to the evidence he claimed to have possessed.

He added, “This suspect wants to silence me because they want to use the video against you. I don’t know why it is wrong to be loyal to your government. I am putting my life on the line to stand by this government and to speak the truth.”

His video elicited strong reactions on social media, with many users asking him to hand over the alleged evidence to detectives rather than making emotional appeals.

Yomi Fabiyi trends online

qcgoldtouch said:

"This is just another way to distract our attention."

goodlifeuchechukwu

"The politicians are sending out there salary earners to come online and say things that will change the Topic at hand."

iam_nekkyb said:

"So out of all these things happening in Nigeria now, na this matter this full bring come @ this time? Ara gbawakwa gi anya dia, ozu."

pejuoflagoscollections

"Lizzy and Yomi are having the same symptoms."

horpemih24 said:

"Yomiii, you’re just a scamm*r. This case is in court already, and trials have started."

kelvinphonso

"Werey want use this video support his claim for asylum. His life is in Danger.😂."

tgc4real said:

"Mohbad?? We have pressing issues, not Mohbad."

princessbetty59

"Because una know say Mohbad case dey very sensitive una wan use am distract us ?? Never we focus on the living for now bye."

miyor___ said:

"Oga shift,we have more pressing issue at hand."

creativeoliver said:

"We have gone past that topic, they are trying to divert our attention from all the killings going on in Nigeria because of their failure and incompetence. It will not work!"

justcallme__naya said:

"@realyomifabiyi just rewatch this video and check the current situation of Nigeria and tell me if this video is necessary now?! You are very senseless.😡😡😡."

Yomi Fabiyi shares implicating chat

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Yomi Fabiyi shared some chats he received from Adura, Mohbad's brother, a few months after the singer's death.

In the chats, Adura demanded N3 million to share videos of what happened between Wunmi and her husband after they returned from a concert.

Fans were amazed after seeing what Adura wrote in the chats and offered Fabiyi advice on what he should do.

