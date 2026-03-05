Suspended deputy commissioner of police , Abba Kyari, acquitted of 23-count asset non-declaration charges by the federal court in Abuja

, Justice James Omotosho rules prosecution failed to establish its case against suspended DCP Kyari and co-defendants

Kyari's brothers were also discharged on Thursday, March 5, 2026, over allegations of submitting false affidavits regarding property origins

FCT, Abuja - Abba Kyari, suspended deputy commissioner of police, has been discharged and acquitted of a 23-count charge of alleged non-declaration of assets filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Justice James Omotosho held that the prosecution failed to establish its case against Kyari and the other defendants.

As reported by TheCable, the presiding judge gave the ruling at the federal high court in Abuja on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Kyari was charged alongside his two brothers, Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari, during the judgement.

The suspended DCP's brother was accused of swearing false affidavits to conceal the origin of some properties allegedly linked to the police officer.

Justice Omotosho said the NDLEA did not present sufficient evidence to prove that the property cited in the charge belonged to Kyari.

According to the judge, ownership of landed property can be proven through traditional history, title documents, acts of possession, or possession connected to ownership.

The judge said the prosecution did not provide any of these forms of proof to show that Kyari owns the property located in Fountain Estate, Kasana.

Justice Omotosho also ruled that the NDLEA failed to produce evidence linking Kyari to other property, including those located on Linda Choko Road in Asokoro, Abuja, and in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Kyari explained that he and his siblings inherited the propertin Borno from their late father.

Omotosho held that the allegation against Kyari's brothers was not substantiated by evidence.

The judge described the prosecution’s case as weak and lacking in credible proof.

Meanwhile, Kyari and four other suspended police officers are still facing a separate trial before Emeka Nwite over alleged involvement in a drug deal.

Two drug dealers, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, were convicted and sentenced to two years' imprisonment in 2022.

Tinubu told to release Kyari convicted for drug deals

Recall that the Movement for the Emancipation of Nigeria (MEN) demanded the release of suspended police officer Abba Kyari

MEN said keeping Kyari in custody despite recent presidential pardons for convicted drug traffickers and other offenders undermines justice and fairness.

The group urged President Tinubu and Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi to discontinue Kyari’s trial.

Suspended DCP Abba Kyari released from prison

Legit.ng earlier reported that the embattled suspended DCP, Abba Kyari, was released from prison after spending 27 months in detention.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Adamu Duza, confirmed the development via a statement, revealing why Kyari was set free.

Legit.ng reports that Kyari was detained after being arrested on February 14, 2022, by the NDLEA for his alleged involvement with an international drug cartel.

