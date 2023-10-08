The death of the Nigerian youngster Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has continued to gain traction among concerned Nigerians, particularly the youths.

The cause of the death of the 27-year-old Mohbad has remained a mystery, and many Nigerian youths have staged a peaceful walk and called on the authorities to investigate and get to the root of his death.

Details of suspects already in police custody over Mohbad's death Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

On Friday, October 8, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, at a press conference, disclosed that 26 witnesses have come forward and five suspects have been interrogated so far.

Below is the list of people interrogated and still in police custody:

Naira Marley

The Nigerian singer and record label owner, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, was part of those arrested and detained by the police.

Naira Marley was the former boss of Mohbad, but the police have said there is evidence of cyberbullying, assault, physical abuse and threat to life, linking him with the late singer.

Sam Larry

Balogun Olamilekan Olotu, popularly known as Sam Larry, is a socialite and an associate of Naira Marley.

According to the police, there is evidence of cyberbullying, assault, physical abuse and threat to life linking him and Naira Marley to Mohbad's death. However, Naira Marley and Sam Larry have denied the allegation.

Feyisayo Ogedengbe

Ogedengbe was the auxiliary nurse reportedly invited to administer treatment on the late Mohbad. The police have fingered her as the prime suspect in their investigation.

According to the police, the injection she administered on Mohbad led to the reaction of vomitting and others that led to his death. She was not qualified to administered the injection or act as a qualified nurse and she administered the injection in a non qualified environment.

Ibrahim Owodunni

Owodunni is a fellow artist known as Prime Boy. The police have arrested him as a result of his physical fight with the late Mohbad after the singer's last show at about 11pm in Ikorodu.

He was earlier declared wanted by the police but visited the police station with his lawyer to present himself for interrogation on the cause of Mohbad's death.

Ayobami Sadiq

Sodiq was another friend to the late singer who has also been fingered as another suspect in the police investigation.

He was said to have invited the auxiliary nurse after the singer was said to have refused to visit the hospital after his physical engagement with Owodunni in Ikorodu.

Source: Legit.ng