The widow of late music star Mohbad has taken formal legal steps to protect his estate from any unauthorised claims

In a letter dated November 19, 2025, and filed at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba notified the court of the issue

The notice also reaffirms Omowunmi as Mohbad’s legal wife and the mother of his only surviving child, Master Liam Aloba

Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba, the widow of late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba (also known as Mohbad), has started legal action to protect her husband's property.

Omowunmi filed a notification with the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on November 19, 2025, to prevent any unlawful claims to his estate.

Omowunmi told the Probate Registrar, via her lawyers, that she had submitted Forms 5 and 6, which ensured that Letters of Administration could not be awarded to anybody other than the designated beneficiaries.

Mrs Aloba was also formally named in the application as Mohbad's legal wife and the mother of his only surviving child, Master Liam Aloba.

She stated that public announcements were placed in two national newspapers in November 2025 to avoid any fraudulent or unauthorised attempts to claim the estate.

Her legal team emphasised that the notice remains valid in court records and must be followed until the estate is properly administered and expressed confidence that no illegal claims will be allowed.

At the same time, the deceased's lawful wife and son remain alive.

Mohbad's wife trends online

ola_dorc said:

"I love the fact that her lawyers are protecting her son inheritance."

worldbestarmani said:

" DNA is needed😢😢before claiming his properties😢😢😢.'

sashyhairempire said:

"Nobody should come for her, she’s protecting her son’s future. Let them rest pls 🙏."

official_oseme said:

"She’s been through enough already. I pray everything is handled properly."

_barbieluxury said:

"Very smart of her."

kenny_baybee said:

"I knew there must be a reason why the father is running upandan 😂😂."

cisse_innovative_solution said:

"I think say una say the boy no get any property?"

thomas_j_c11 said:

"But this girl talk say mohbad don’t have house before ?? Na wahala."

radiancefashionwholesale said:

"Omowunmi you are strong, bold and beautiful trust me you have seen and heard 99% their 1% got nothing on you keep your heard eye cos of Liam, even if they gather in millions they can't and not enough to pull you down!"

iphy_homes_ said:

"All I see is a woman trying to protect her son’s future and also her husband’s inheritance he has an heir fgs what’s the problem?"

iamblackgeezuz said:

"Safeguard from who? From Mobad Papa? But you refused to do DNA?"

skillz_beji said:

"There’s nothing wrong in securing his assets since he has a child ..it’s not supposed to be big deal for people to use as talking point towards her make the case rest."

dachie1 said:

"That man needs to understand that whatever belongs to Mohbad is automatically the wife’s and children’s inheritance."

official_makanaki_rf said:

"Single mothers supporting their selves 😂😂."

mandyrachael_ said:

"She's really strong sha... God protect her and her son 🙏🏼."

ayourbadamsel said:

"My girl don’t play!! She doesn’t do social media noise , let’s meet in court !!!! That’s all."

coolsauce69 said:

"Make Una rest. Why she got injured on her face for burial ground? It was due to the fight she had with Mohbad the previous night before is demise. Una too gullible for this social media. lol e Una queen mother go reach every body . Na bandit go kpai all of Una way know and sense the truth but no want justice for the poor boy."

abolanle_234 said:

"May we be alive and healthy to enjoy everything we’ve hustled for."

itspopolee said:

"Neither you or the father should be given access to his estate because both of you failed him while alive and in death.spending years to reach conclusion on paternity.do the right thing so that his son will have the estate."

lebi_victor said:

"Mohbah parents should leave everything for this girl now she don too suffer abeg."

kallykuhn said:

"In whatever you do..take care of yourself and make sure to stay alive.😢😢😢😢."

bethy_omojaplabey said:

"Also tell us about the dna and what killed him in his house,even a toddler all word now knows naira Marley does not have hand in his death."

sixtyninebeforedoggy said:

"Did they do court wedding abeg and did he marry this girl how can this girl be bigger than his family, na poverty I blame."

shola21344 said:

"Before you talk Wetin dey your mind,if truly the child is mohbad son then nobody have Liam best interest in mind than Wunmi. And yes mohbad son deserves the best education and everything in life which we know is expensive hence the reason why she’s fighting fr his properties. Make dem just do this dna already as at this stage it’s quite important.."

lu_sholapeh saidL

"Why was she acting weak all this while and not standing up for her son. But good of her, stand up for your son and Mohbad only son. Even Berekete man condemn baba self nuisance baba mohbad."

mike_futo said:

"Introduction is now legal in Nigeria? This is the same thing y'all supported Phyna because her sister wasn't legally married to her sister and now you're supporting Wumi knowing fully well they haven't done even the traditional marriage, nothing is legal."

