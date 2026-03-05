Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has sparked conversation online after she posted a video of herself dancing to promote her upcoming movie

The mother of two questioned critics who have issues with the promotional method, asking why she should not dance to market her film

Her video follows recent comments from industry colleagues like Kunle Afolayan and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, who expressed different views about the trend

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has stirred conversation online after she posted a video of herself dancing to promote her upcoming movie, The Return of Arinzo, which is set to premiere in cinemas nationwide in April.

The mother of two shared the clip on Instagram as part of her publicity drive, making it clear that she would use whatever works best to push her project.

Her post came after several industry colleagues expressed different views about dancing as a promotional tool.

Legit.ng recently reported that Kunle Afolayan criticised the dancing to promote movie trend, saying he was not interested in cinema earnings if he could not get significant returns, while Funke Akindele responded by urging him not to let jealousy distract him.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde also described dancing to market films as unprofessional, while Mo Abudu acknowledged the energy of Akindele and Toyin Abraham but explained that her brand prefers other methods.

Iyabo Ojo had earlier weighed in, stating that jealousy is the last stage before witchcraft, and she questioned who made the rules about how movies should be promoted.

She encouraged her colleagues to allow everyone to succeed in their own way, adding that the year was for action rather than talk.

In her latest post, Iyabo Ojo asked why she should not dance to promote her film, dismissing those criticising the method.

She said:

"What nonsense is coming out of your mouth? Oya say, tufi kwa. Don't ever repeat it. Make I no dance ke? I go dance to promote my movie."

She followed up with a caption announcing her film’s release date and promising more updates for international screenings.

Watch the video of Iyabo Ojo dancing to sell her movie below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's dance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@enioluwaofficial said:

"Mama! Where's our cloth ooooooo! Let's start dancing!😌 Our film is coming!"

@abazee_productions commented:

"Back to back nonstop !!! Ogbono feli feli 🔥🔥🔥 As e dey hot ❤️"

@realmercyaigbe wrote:

"😂😂😂😂 We are Coming!!! Arinzo is coming!! Make we no dance ke? Prepared to be Tayad of us 😂😂😂😂😂"

@lylaws reacted:

"My queen we go dance with you"

@thekeeyah.store commented:

"Momma why you no fell like that?😂😂😂😂you better stand up na warm up be this, dance!!!😂😂😂😂"

