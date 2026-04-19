A JAMB student who scored 96 in Mathematics in the JAMB examination has posted her 2026 UTME result

The young lady revealed the score she got in all the subjects she wrote in the UTME, and her total score

The screenshot she shared and the plan she revealed made people praise her in the comments section

A science student who scored 96 in Mathematics in her JAMB exam has proudly displayed her total 2026 UTME result.

The intelligent lady shared a screenshot that showed a breakdown of what she got after writing her JAMB examination.

Student celebrates 96 in Mathematics in 2026 JAMB exam, shares result. Photo Source: Facebook/Diary of a Science Student, JAMB

Source: Facebook

JAMB: Lady shares her 2026 UTME result

Recall that the JAMB examination started in mid-April, and several candidates who sat for the exam on the first day have begun to see their results, with many sharing them online.

One of those who has checked and seen her result is a young lady who goes by the Facebook username @Diary of a Science Student.

Speaking about her JAMB result after checking and seeing it, she wrote:

“I did my best, and I left the rest for God. He did not disappoint me.”

She went on to add that her next target is the WAEC examination.

Science student scores 96 in mathematics in JAMB exam, posts 2026 UTME result. Photo Source: Facebook/Diary of a Science Student

Source: Facebook

She continued:

“Up next: WAEC. If you're not yet following me, I don't know what you're waiting for.”

The screenshot of her 2026 UTME result she shared on her page shows the scores she got in Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and English.

Many people who saw her total 2026 UTME score have congratulated her in the comments section.

Reactions as lady shares 2026 UTME result

Blessed Akue wrote:

"Omor you try writhing mine next tomorrow."

Empress Tri Cia added:

"Congratulations dear. I will be there next to be congratulated Amen."

Nduka Oriaku noted:

"Congratulations, will be proud of you any day!"

Mira Bella said:

"Omor y'all congrats just seeing Good scores."

Ïtz Agatha said:

"Congratulations!!! 🎉 dear 😊 I believe mine too I will come out great amen."

Prisca Sarima noted:

"Congratulations dear God will still help you in your waec."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who finished secondary school 13 years ago sat for the 2026 JAMB examination and shared his UTME result online.

He revealed that he did not read before writing the exam, but still scored 204 and hopes to study Law.

In another post, Legit.ng reported that an art student who sat for the 2026 UTME shared his result online after scoring 49 in CRS.

He asked people for advice on whether he could still study Law and posted his total score for others to see. His post sparked mixed reactions, with many advising him.

Proud dad shares son’s 2026 UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian father, Ogoh Adakole Augustine, celebrated his son’s strong performance in the 2026 UTME after scoring 98 in Physics and 90 in Chemistry.

He shared the result online alongside the boy’s WAEC grades, praising his hard work and dedication. The post, which included the 2026 UTME screenshot, quickly went viral and attracted many congratulatory messages

Source: Legit.ng