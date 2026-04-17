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OPM Takes Sudden Decision on Apostle Chibuzor’s Autistic Daughter’s Wedding After Public Reactions
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OPM Takes Sudden Decision on Apostle Chibuzor’s Autistic Daughter’s Wedding After Public Reactions

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Apostle Chibuzor and his church, OPM, have officially suspended the marriage plans of his 21-year-old autistic daughter, after the unusual proposal sparked heated debates online
  • The clergyman had promised any young man who married his daughter a lifetime of financial support, leading to over 1,000 applications from men seeking a better life
  • Despite the massive interest from potential grooms, a wave of public criticism and warnings from concerned citizens forced the church to halt the process

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Many Nigerians were expecting another grand OPM wedding after hundreds of men showed interest in marrying the Apostle’s autistic daughter.

However, the church has now suspended the marriage plans following a massive wave of public outrage across social media platforms.

The wedding of Apostle Chibuzor's 21-year-old daughter is no longer holding following heavy criticism from the public.
OPM suspends marriage of pastor's daughter Chiemeka Chibuzor as over 1,000 men struggle to apply for the position. Photo: opmgih
Source: Instagram

The founder of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, previously invited young men to marry his adopted autistic daughter, Chiemeka Chibuzor.

He promised many juicy benefits to whoever would eventually marry the girl. These rewards included lifetime financial support and a free house for the happy couple involved.

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Many critics felt the arrangement was wrong because Chiemeka is vulnerable and might not give proper consent after seeing how the Apostle's adopted son was married off weeks ago.

They pointed to the recent marriage of his autistic son, Aboy, to an older woman, a mother of three children.

People argued that such unions look more like financial transactions than genuine lifelong commitments between two adults who truly love and respect each other.

Despite the heavy criticism, over a thousand men showed interest in the offer to secure their own financial breakthrough.

Many flooded the comment section begging for a chance to care for the young lady, while many more applied via DM.

The wedding is now off pending a new directive from the Apostle, as the church announced on their social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

"Chiemeka Chibuzor wedding is hereby suspended.

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More than a thousand applications.
No more wedding, Pending further directive from me HRM King, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere."

Below is the announcement made by OPM:

Nigerians react to OPM wedding suspension

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@1stdate_fashionconcepts:

“please is this man doing his assignment or what ? why are they all autism ? iriri ha Eri ko nnu ?”

@sassygem_1:

“So men are actually shooting their shots for the same thing they were all bashing that woman for doing .that's why they said "NEVER YOU SAY NEVER"..."

@tessykay:

“Wrong thing to do Sir. Women have compassion, it may have worked for the boy, but trust me, this won't work for the girl child. Even healthy normal women are suffering in marriage, not to talk more of giving an autistic child out for it. Ahhh I pity this girl sha. I feel so sad for her”

@officialdoreen23:

Read also

Nurse asks thought-provoking question as OPM pastor seeks husband for autistic daughter

“@officialnaptipnigeria @npf_nccc you need to investigate the atrocities this so called man of God is doing to Vulnerable children.”
Omega Power Ministries cancels autistic daughter's wedding despite thousand applications after critics slam pastor's controversial offer
Apostle Chibuzor stops his autistic daughter's wedding plans after many Nigerians expressed anger over the move. Photo: opmgih
Source: Instagram

Lawyer warns Apostle Chibuzor over marriage offers

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that a lawyer identified as Awele Ideal wrote to Apostle Chibuzor regarding his decision. The lawyer warned that marrying off an autistic person is a complex legal and ethical matter.

She explained that if a person cannot understand or consent to marriage, Nigerian law may regard the union as invalid.

The lawyer noted that using financial incentives to lure people into such marriages could be interpreted as exploitation under the law.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

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