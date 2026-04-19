New data released by DMO has revealed states with the highest domestic and external debt exposure

Lagos and Rivers remain at the top as Nigeria’s combined public debt continues to rise

The growing debt burden continues to increase repayment obligations amid limited fiscal revenue

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Lagos and Rivers States have emerged among the top indebted subnational governments in Nigeria as new data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Friday, April 17, shows a sharp rise in both domestic and external debt between 2024 and 2025.

Analysis showed that states debt profile revealed that total external debt rose to $51.81 billion in 2025, up from $45.78 billion in 2024.

While domestic debt across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) increased to N4.36 trillion, compared to N3.97 trillion in 2024.

Nigeria’s domestic debt hits N4.36 trillion in 2025 Photo: Presidency

Source: Facebook

The rising debt continues to raise concerns over fiscal sustainability, as governments at both the federal and state levels remain heavily reliant on borrowing to fund budget deficits and infrastructure projects.

Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), told Legit.ng that rising public debt and unsustainable debt-service-to-revenue ratios have constrained the fiscal space, limiting governments’ capacity to fund critical infrastructures.

He noted:

“It is important to ensure that the debt is used strictly to fund capital projects, especially infrastructure projects, that would strengthen the productive capacity of the economy."

Nigeria’s public debt rises across all segments

The DMO data shows that Nigeria’s external debt stock increased by about $6.03 billion year-on-year, driven mainly by federal borrowing, which rose from $40.98 billion in 2024 to $46.12 billion in 2025.

State governments and the FCT also saw their external debt rise to $5.68 billion in 2025, compared to $4.80 billion in 2024.

On the domestic side, state-level borrowing increased by about N392 billion, rising from N3.97 trillion in 2024 to N4.36 trillion in 2025.

Top 10 states by domestic debt (2024 vs 2025)

The domestic debt ranking shows significant increases across most states, with Lagos maintaining a dominant lead.

Lagos State

2024: N900.19bn

2025: N1.22tn Lagos remains Nigeria’s most indebted state, with domestic debt rising by over N319bn within one year.

Rivers State

2024: N364.39bn

2025: N378.81bn Rivers

Ogun State

2024: N211.86bn

2025: N227.47bn Ogun’s debt rose moderately.

Delta State

2024: N199.58bn

2025: N248.83bn Delta recorded one of the largest jumps among states, increasing by nearly N50bn.

Niger State

2024: N140.74bn

2025: N142.67bn Niger saw a marginal increase year-on-year.

Cross River State

2024: N118.13bn

2025: N137.36bn Cross River’s debt rose significantly by over N19bn.

Enugu State

2024: N119.28bn

2025: N157.60bn

Bauchi State

2024: N143.95bn

2025: N156.05bn Bauchi’s debt rose steadily year-on-year.

Akwa Ibom State

2024: N122.19bn

2025:N84.85bn Akwa Ibom recorded a notable decline in domestic debt.

Imo State

2024:N126.14bn

2025: N83.75bn Imo also recorded a significant reduction in debt exposure.

Nigeria’s public debt burden continues to stretch federal and state finances. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Top 10 states by external debt (2024 vs 2025)

External debt figures show Lagos remains the most exposed state, followed by Kaduna and Edo.

Lagos State

2024: $900.19m

2025: $1.17bn Lagos recorded a sharp increase of over $270m.

Kaduna State

2024: $25.76m (2024 baseline data adjusted)

2025: $684.29m. Kaduna saw a major rise in external borrowing exposure.

Edo State

2024: $112.99m

2025: $354.03m Edo’s external debt more than tripled within the period.

Ogun State

2024: $211.86m

2025: $216.99m Ogun recorded marginal growth.

Cross River State

2024: $118.13m

2025: $222.92m Cross River’s external debt nearly doubled.

Niger State

2024: $140.74m

2025: $140.58m Debt remained relatively stable.

Kano State

2024: $60.65m

2025: $128.04m Kano recorded a significant increase.

Akwa Ibom State

2024: $122.19m

2025: $55.46m Akwa Ibom’s external debt declined.

Rivers State

2024: $364.39m

2025: $170.90m Rivers recorded a decline in external exposure despite higher domestic debt.

CBN releases new interest rates for Nigerian banks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria released the maximum and minimum lending rates for various banks.

The lending rate is the interest banks charge when they advance loans to their customers needing funds.

Banks charge prime lending rates to their largest, most secure, and most creditworthy customers on short-term loans.

Source: Legit.ng