Bishop David Oyedepo has declared divine judgment on bandits and their sponsors during a Sunday service

The Living Faith Church Worldwide founder assured worshippers that the coming week would bring “testimonies of vengeance”

Preaching in Ota, Ogun State, he warned that ungodliness blocks breakthroughs and urged believers to embrace holiness

The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has issued a strong declaration against bandits and their sponsors.

This pronouncement came during a church service on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the church headquarters in Ota, Ogun State. The service was themed “Covenant Day of Vengeance”.

Bishop David Oyedepo declares judgment on bandits and kidnappers during Covenant Day of Vengeance. Photo credit: BishopOyedepo/X

Source: Twitter

Divine judgment on bandits

Speaking to the congregation, Bishop Oyedepo declared that within seven days, divine retribution would strike those responsible for killings and kidnappings across Nigeria. He said:

“Except I am not sent, in the next seven days, I declare judgment upon those responsible for these disasters and their sponsors in Jesus’ name.”

According to PUNCH, the cleric emphasised that the coming week would be marked by “testimonies of vengeance” for the nation, assuring worshippers that God’s intervention was imminent.

Pathways to sanctification

In his sermon, Oyedepo also preached on pathways to sanctification. He urged congregants to resist spiritual laxity, warning that ungodliness blocks supernatural breakthroughs and stains destiny. He explained that ungodliness fuels shame and reproach, stressing that holiness is essential for believers to secure access to eternity, which he described as the ultimate goal.

He added:

“Until the God of vengeance shows up, the wicked will not give up.”

Banditry and terrorism in Nigeria

Banditry and terrorism have inflicted untold hardship across Nigeria, leaving communities devastated and families shattered. Villages have been raided, homes burnt, and livelihoods destroyed, forcing thousands to flee from ancestral lands. Farmers, traders and schoolchildren have become targets, with kidnappings for ransom now a grim reality that has crippled economic activity and instilled fear in everyday life.

The bloodshed has been relentless, with countless lives lost in attacks on highways, schools, and places of worship. Innocent men, women and children have been killed in cold blood, while survivors are left traumatised and struggling to rebuild their lives. The violence has not only claimed lives but also eroded trust in public safety, leaving many communities vulnerable and defenceless.

Beyond the deaths, the ripple effects of these atrocities are profound. Families are torn apart, children orphaned, and education disrupted as schools are shut down due to insecurity. Healthcare and food supplies are strained, worsening poverty and hunger in affected regions. The human cost is immeasurable, as grief and despair weigh heavily on the nation.

Nigeria continues to grapple with this crisis, as citizens yearn for peace, justice and lasting solutions to end the cycle of violence.

Ogun State congregation hears message that ungodliness blocks breakthroughs and stains destiny. Photo credit: BishopOyedepo/x

Source: Twitter

Medicine and Law at Covenant university: Admission requirements and fees

Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University has officially announced that its College of Law and College of Medicine will begin operations in the 2026/2027 Academic Session.

This marks a significant expansion of the institution’s academic offerings, opening doors for aspiring lawyers and medical professionals.

Source: Legit.ng