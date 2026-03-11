BBNaija 2019 winner Mercy Eke opened up about why she underwent a Brazilian Buum Lift (BBL) in a resurfaced interview

The reality TV star made known her decision and how she hid it from her parents at that time

Mercy also shared insights about the recovery process, highlighting its challenges and discomfort

A resurfaced interview of BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, has sparked conversations across social media, as the reality TV star opens up about why she underwent a Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) surgery.

In the video, Mercy Eke emphasised that her decision to have the procedure in 2018 was not because she was unhappy with her body.

The Imo State star said she already felt she looked good, but the surgery was influenced by trends and peer pressure at the time.

She candidly revealed that, as an African woman, she felt her stomach appeared larger due to her love for Fufu, which partly motivated her choice.

Mercy admitted she was so nervous about the surgery that she could not even tell her mother. She also shared that she underwent the procedure alongside two friends, and thankfully, it went smoothly.

Mercy described the recovery as the most challenging part of the process. Post-operation massages, intended to drain excess fluid, were extremely painful, and patients were unable to sit on their backside for about two weeks, making sleep uncomfortable.

She added that many patients cry during the first three days due to the intense pain and discomfort.

This conversation has resurfaced following the death of Lagos socialite Elena Jessica, who recently passed away after a botched second BBL surgery, an incident that has dominated social media discussions about the risks of cosmetic procedures.

Watch her speak below:

Mercy Eke trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dr_alwaysrozy

"To increase your market value, period."

patiencemaika said:

"I have never been pressured by peers. I do my things my own way."

_dosa_george_

"It wasn’t peer pressure,you did it so men can find you attractive."

zyzyhazelqueenn said:

"Peer pressure, lack of confidence , to belong and men be the major issue."

vivianimo1

"Peer pressure gat nothing on me because I'm fuckking contented."

priscachukwunonso said:

"See the kind of pains I will go through because of peer pressure as she said 🤦‍♀️."

politicaentertainer said:

"So all this fine Girls Get low self -esteem and social anxiety? I see."

aprilmed24 said:

"As at when she did BBL it wasn’t trending, and besides them, no dey pressure person do watin person no wan do. Tell us the truth."

iam_goodnessusman said:

"When u say some of this girls don’t have sense, they think I am funny."

kasthebig3 said:

"The quack doctors in Naija have turn this BBL business in naija as bring two people,that two people will bring another two people for you to have a discount.@officialasiwajubat ban bbl in Naija."

