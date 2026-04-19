Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect ahead of the 2027 elections

The former Kano state governor cited strategic political realignment as the reason for his departure from the PDP

Shekarau said his decision to dump the PDP follows extensive consultations within his political group ahead of shifting parties

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - A former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Shekarau said his exit from the PDP takes immediate effect.

The resignation letter dated April 19, 2026 was addressed to the PDP Chairman of Giginyu Ward in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State,

As reported by The Punch, he cited what he described as a strategic political realignment as the reason for dumping the PDP.

“Accept this letter please, as notice of my resignation from my position as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from today.”

Shekarau said the decision followed extensive consultations within his political group.

The former minister added that it was taken ahead of a planned move to another political party.

“This decision follows wide and extensive deliberations within my political group to pursue our political career in a different political party.”

He thanked the PDP leaders at the ward level and prayed that Allah would continue to guide them in their stewardship of the party.

Shekarau dumps PDP for APC

According to Daily Trust, Shekarau dumped the party alongside a PDP chieftain, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo.

The former Kano governor and Gwarzo announced their decision at Shekarau’s residence, popularly known as Mundubawa Palace, in Kano, on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Shekarau formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the PDP after weeks of political consultations.

“We have weighed all the options and arrived at this collective resolution. Do you all agree?” he asked, urging anyone opposed to the move to speak up.

2027 elections: Yusuf woos ex-Kano governor

Recall that Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf met with Shekarau for political realignment talks in Abuja.

The discussions between both men centred on persuading Shekarau to rejoin the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Shekarau hinted at leaving PDP while turning down the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with ongoing negotiations for his potential return to APC.

Read more similar stories on Ibrahim Shekarau:

"ADC cannot win Kano," Governor Yusuf declares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf asserted that the ADC cannot win the 2027 elections in Kano state.

Yusuf championed the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s achievements and promised further development if re-elected.

The APC governor labelled ADC, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and other parties as 'jokers' lacking electoral viability in Kano state.

Source: Legit.ng