Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reacted after his side’s 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19

A second-half goal from Erling Haaland boosted the Citizens’ title hopes ahead of their outstanding fixture against Burnley on Wednesday

Manchester City now sit second on the table with 67 points, just three points behind Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has shared his thoughts after his side's 2-1 win against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19.

The Citizens triumphed over the Gunners in their Premier League title race thanks to Erling Haaland's winner, moving to within three points of the league leaders.

Erling Haaland scores a vital goal as Manchester City beat Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

French international, Rayan Cherki opened the scoring in the 16th minute, before German international Kai Havertz pounced on a Gianluigi Donnarumma's error to equalise two minutes later

In the 65th minute, Haaland managed to find the all-important winner to sink the Gunners in Manchester, before receiving a yellow card seven minutes to the end of the match.

Manchester City now know they can move to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Burnley on Wednesday, April 22.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have lost back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since December 2023, ending a five-game unbeaten streak in the league against Manchester City in the process.

Mikel Arteta's side have also now lost four of their last six matches in all competitions, starting with the Carabao Cup final against Man City last month.

The Gunners lost just three of their first 49 matches of the season, per talkSPORTS.

Guardiola reacts to win vs Arsenal

Pep Guardiola says the match between Manchester City and Arsenal is good for the Premier League. Photo by: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said Arsenal players were aggressive during the encounter.

According to BBC, the Spanish coach admitted that the Gunners are one of the most competitive teams he has faced. He said:

"It was a good advert for the Premier League. They don't allow you to go through the process, they're so aggressive.

"They are good in the duels and one of the most competitive teams I ever faced in my career in terms of duels and one against one, long balls with Havertz and Rice, second balls - fantastic.

"We had momentum, they had momentum, we had chances, they had chances. At the end in these type of games, it is little margins."

"Absolutely, both teams are good - really top managers! And really top players for both sides.

"I've been so demanding but the reality is, it's just one game. They are top of the league with one goal difference [better than City].

"We have to enjoy it, celebrate it, take the good things but don't lose the focus. The focus is in three days, we go to Burnley."

I will shake Arteta - Guardiola

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he will shake Mikel Arteta’s hand if Arsenal defeat his side on Sunday.

The former Barcelona coach jokingly added that he would hope the Gunners go on to lose their next five matches.

Source: Legit.ng