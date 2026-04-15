Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere is currently a topic of debate online after he shared pictures of his autistic daughter

This was weeks after the general overseer married off one of his autistic sons, Aboy

In the new announcement, the preacher listed out the benefits of the marriage, triggering reactions online

Popular Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has once again stirred public attention with his latest announcement regarding his adopted children.

Just weeks after marrying off his autistic son, the founder of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) revealed on his official Facebook page that he is now searching for a husband for his autistic daughter, Chiemeka Chibuzor.

Apostle chibuzor seeks husband for autistic daughter in surprising announcement. Credit: @apostlechibuzor

Source: Instagram

Sharing a photo of the young woman dressed in a white turtle neck top and a red skirt, Apostle Chibuzor identified her as 21 years old. He clarified that despite her autism, she can speak and hear without difficulty.

The Apostle outlined conditions for any man interested in marrying her. According to him, the suitor must be young, physically fit, and mentally sound.

He also listed several benefits that would come with the marriage.

Among the perks are lifetime financial support, a free house permanently registered in both names, and another property to be constructed for the couple. He added that OPM staff would make unannounced visits to ensure the daughter is well cared for.

In his words:

“Breaking News…. I am giving out another of my adopted daughters for marriage. Her name is Chiemeka CHIBUZOR. She has autism. She is 21 years old. She can talk and can hear well.

The man who must marry her must be a young man, not old and not disabled in any form. Lifetime salary, no foreign vacation. Free house forever. House built on the name of both of you. Regular unplanned supervision visits by OPM staff to be sure she is not maltreated. And many other hidden benefits……”

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians debating the Apostle’s unconventional approach to securing the future of his autistic children.

See his post below:

Apostle Chibuzor's announcement trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

veevogee said:

"Men over to you. Wife Dey, na Una dey find Nancy Isime and Uche Montana."

officialtedi_wealth said:

"Again, wait 24 hours and you will see men on a straight line…. 😂."

officialdayo_

"I guess there's something more to this nonsense."

_raregoodness said:

"Can this man stop already."

selfie_daddy said:

"Make nobody follow me drag my wife o 🥹 My obim ❤️❤️."

fruitclinic_ng said:

"Just build a proper school for these people."

we_research4you said"

"This is marriage traffickiing, and the government must act swiftly to stop it before it becomes normalized. Marriage is not a solution for autism, and promoting it as such is both misleading and unethical. This kind of arrangement should be strongly and unequivocally condemned by all."

arinze_gab6 said:

"Ikweji single man reveal yourself 🧐."

Apostle Chibuzor continues mission to secure spouses for autistic children. Photo credit: Omega Power Ministry.

Source: Facebook

Apostle Chibuzor gets wife for adopted son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to share her opinion about Apostle Chibuzor’s autistic son.

The individual spoke about the money the pastor allegedly gave to a woman to marry his adopted son.

Source: Legit.ng