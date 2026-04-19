Diego Simeone has blamed missed chances for Atletico Madrid’s Copa del Rey final defeat

Ademola Lookman scored a crucial equaliser but Atletico lost on penalties 4-3 to Real Sociedad

The UEFA Champions League remains Atletico Madrid’s last chance of silverware this season

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone delivered a frank and uncompromising assessment after his side’s heartbreaking defeat to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final, where penalties once again decided Atletico’s fate.

Despite a spirited comeback and a standout goal from Ademola Lookman, Atletico fell short in a 4-3 penalty shootout after a dramatic 2-2 draw in regulation time at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Diego Simeone has blamed missed chances for Atletico Madrid's defeat in the Copa del Rey final. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

The defeat means Simeone’s men miss out on a first Copa del Rey title in 13 years, with their attention now turning fully to the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking after the final, Simeone refused to hide behind excuses, instead highlighting Atletico’s inability to convert key opportunities as the decisive factor in the match.

According to Marca, the Argentine coach acknowledged his side’s response after going behind early but stressed that crucial missed chances ultimately cost them the trophy.

“The players made a huge effort, but the game was decided in the 90 minutes,” Simeone said.

“We could have scored the third with Johnny (Cardoso) or Baena. But they had that forcefulness and we did not.”

He also referenced near-misses in extra time, including a shot from Julian Alvarez that struck the post and a key save by Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Lookman delivers again in big stage

Once again, Lookman proved decisive in a major final.

After Real Sociedad’s lightning-fast opener from Ander Barrenetxea, the Nigerian forward responded with a composed finish from the edge of the box to level the score, Football Espana reports.

His goal sparked Atletico’s comeback and set the tone for a fiercely contested encounter.

Sociedad, however, regained the lead through captain Mikel Oyarzabal before Atletico clawed their way back again late in the second half.

Lookman’s influence remained strong throughout, with his movement and attacking threat constantly troubling Sociedad’s defence, even as Atletico searched for a winner that never came.

Champions League now Atletico’s final hope

With the Copa del Rey gone, Atletico Madrid’s focus now shifts to the Champions League, where they remain in contention for a major title this season.

Atletico Madrid missed the chance to win their first Copa del Rey title in 13 years after losing via penalties to Real Sociedad. Photo by Thomas Coex

Source: Getty Images

Simeone’s side will face Arsenal in the semi-finals, a tie that now carries even greater weight following their domestic disappointment.

Despite the setback, Simeone’s comments suggest belief still remains within the squad. However, the message is clear that top chances must be converted if Atletico are to end their trophy drought.

Simeone explains why he subbed Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has opened up on why he substituted Ademola Lookman early in the second half of the Copa del Rey final.

Simeone substituted Lookman in the 62nd minute despite his team being behind and needing a goal, raising questions from fans over what has become a customary one-hour mark substitution.

Source: Legit.ng