Iyabo Ojo has reacted to an allegation made against her by anonymous blogger Gistlover about one of her goddaughters

The blogger alleged that Fola Tinubu, one of the actress’ goddaughters, was using kayamata to trap men and claimed to know who gave it to her

Fans supported Ojo over her reaction to the allegation as they shared what they know about Fola Tinubu

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted after she was accused of helping one of her goddaughters trap men.

Gistlover had made a post about the actress and Fola Tinubu, claiming that Ojo gave her an aphrodisiac to attract men. The blogger also mentioned some celebrities and men Tinubu is allegedly involved with.

Reacting in a lengthy post online, the movie star, whose grandson recently clocked six months, stated that Tinubu is an adult who knows what she is doing. According to her, she cannot monitor her goddaughter’s love life and does not discuss relationships with her.

Iyabo Ojo added that she does not know who Tinubu is dating. She also denied using kayamata or giving it to anyone, saying she cannot give what she does not have.

Iyabo Ojo on relationship with Fola Tinubu

Speaking further about her relationship with Fola Tinubu, the actress clarified that she did not have that kind of involvement in her goddaughter’s personal affairs. She said she only wants her to succeed in her business and is happy to see her doing well.

The Queen Mother, as she is fondly called, also stated that if any of the allegations made about her were true, she would accept them. However, if they were false, she returned the negative and unprintable words to the blogger and rumour mongers.

Fans share take about Iyabo Ojo's post

