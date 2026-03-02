Pastor Mark Miracle has issued a strong spiritual warning to social media activist VeryDarkMan, claiming his recent fake death stunt has severed his spiritual lifeline

The controversial activist announced his own death and burial in a video with a mock obituary, following an online feud with content creator King Mitchy

Pastor Miracle shared possible solutions to prevent a real tragedy on VeryDarkMan, urged the activist's followers to stop praising him and instead encourage him to take those steps

Pastor Mark Miracle of Prestige Gospel Centre has issued a serious warning to social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, after the online personality staged a fake death and burial.

The incident happened during the weekend following his feud with content creator King Mitchy, who had earlier faked her own death after allegedly drinking hypo.

Pastor Mark Miracle says VeryDarkMan's mock obituary and fake burial stunt render his spirit inactive. Photo: pstmarkmiracle/verydarkblackman

Pastor Miracle, speaking during a church service on Sunday, March 1, said the act carried grave spiritual consequences and could lead to real tragedy if not addressed.

The pastor explained that by staging his own burial, VeryDarkMan had unknowingly disconnected his spiritual lifeline. He stated that such actions were not mere jokes but dangerous invitations to the forces of death.

He said:

“If you were conversant online yesterday, you saw what was happening, VeryDarkMan declared himself dead. This is a person whom despite the physical attack, God was still keeping the spirit safe. But what happened are two ways that he may not know and I would like to tell his followers that his spirit is automatically not alive again. You don’t joke with God. You put yourself in a coffin and they say, put him on the ground, they pour sand.

You are daring the spirits of death. You are daring God.”

Pastor Miracle further noted that smartphones have made many people careless, pushing them to perform stunts just to attract views.

He urged VeryDarkMan’s fans to stop praising him and instead encourage him to seek cleansing and deliverance, warning that the real end might come quietly without public notice.

He added:

“I said smartphones have made this generation too dull. Just because people will watch. This is a person we are telling God is saying be careful. If I were him or if I were the fans, I would stop praising him and tell him to go for a total cleansing and deliverance. Because the main death may not be as popular as this one. They may never hear about it when he goes.”

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react to pastor Mike's warning to VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ItsSoniaNG said:

"Sometimes people use their hands to open doors in the realms that they don't know anything about. Every actions has a corresponding reaction and consequences. I hope he knows the significance of what he did, and pray he hasn't open channels that will utter his life and hunt him."

@Ejikeisreal10 commented:

"There could be an atom of truth in what he is saying though."

@IykeNwaObi wrote:

"Declaring yourself dead with mourners and lying inside casket is really not funny to me. That is one thing I will never do or accept to do. He really went too far."

@William19Prisca reacted:

"I see some facts there. I said the same thing when I saw him doing a proper burial rollout. He always goes the extra miles even burning candles. He's left human beings now, I accept seyi tinubu is small, he's now dealing with fela's spirits and he's late self. I pity d dark boy."

@DearUniverse77 said:

"Words carry weight, especially from spiritual leaders. Let's not turn clout moments into spiritual fear narratives. Wisdom is better than sensationalism."

Pastor Mark Miracle links VeryDarkMan's fake burial to spiritual danger, warns his actual death could happen quietly, with nobody noticing. Photo: pstmarkmiracle/verydarkblackman

