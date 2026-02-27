Hellen Ati publicly threatened to harm her young son in a viral video, sparking outrage and urgent calls for child protection intervention from Kenyan authorities

The threats emerged amid a long-running paternity dispute with Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, who has repeatedly denied fathering the child in question

Social media personality users and numerous advocates warned that angry mothers have been known to harm their children to spite former partners, calling for authorities' intervention

Kenyan authorities are facing mounting pressure to intervene and protect a young boy after his mother, Hellen Ati, publicly threatened to harm him amid a heated paternity dispute with Nigerian socialite Paschal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest.

The incident, which surfaced in a widely shared video, has raised serious concerns about the boy’s safety, prompting calls for immediate intervention.

Kenyan authorities urged to remove boy from Hellen Ati's care as she threatens child in Cubana Chiefpriest paternity row. Photo: hellen_ati_pascal_okechukwu/kenyapolice/cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In the video, Hellen Ati expressed anger over Cubana Chiefpriest’s refusal to recognise the child, saying she would make life difficult for the boy or even allow harm to come to him if the matter was not resolved.

Reacting to the video, child welfare advocates and social media users have warned that her words could signal real danger, urging authorities to remove the boy from her care.

One of the strongest voices calling for action is a popular social media personality with the X handle @OurFavOnlineDoc, who expressed deep concern for the child and stated that threats of this nature must be taken seriously.

His post reads in part:

“I hope the Kenyan authorities look into this matter and take that child away from this woman. At this point, I write this from a point of deep concern for the little boy… The life of the boy child matters. Pls speak up.”

Check out the full post below:

Growing concern over Hellen Ati's child welfare

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ty_autos said:

"No one ask her to open her legs but treating a child like that because of the alleged father, she can't raise a child and the child has to be taken from her, saying she does not care of the child die, that's terrible."

@cdonbless commented:

"That young boy should prepare for premium suffering if his father or Kenyan authority does not step in. Many are mad, few are roaming the street."

@onlineguru__ wrote:

"It is very important to get that kid away from that lady she's not mentally fit to take care of him anymore."

@Bea_esse reacted:

"It's best they take the child away from her. That child didn't ask for this type of life."

@JohnEtebom said:

"If she actually is maltreating the child to prove a point, the Kenyan authorities should take the child from her pls. I initially thought she was doing that for the camera."

@gwise247 commented:

"No no. This is really not normal anymore, the authorities should interfere and ensure something is done to safeguard that innocent child."

Child welfare advocates raise alarm over Hellen Ati's public threats to harm alleged son in ongoing dispute with Cubana Chiefpriest. Photo: hellen_ati_pascal_okechukwu/cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Hellen Ati blasts Chiefpriest over wife's birthday post

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hellen Ati spoke out after businessman Cubana Chiefpriest made comments during his wife's birthday celebration.

The socialite had reflected on attempts by unnamed individuals to destabilise his marriage, stating that God had turned such plans to shame.

Hellen responded on Instagram, accusing him of posting online while their alleged son was not attending school, and warning that the year would bring unexpected developments.

Source: Legit.ng