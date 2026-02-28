Smart BM has shared a video about King Mitchy following the announcement of her alleged unfortunate demise a few hours ago

The brand influencer’s alleged death attracted numerous reactions from fans, who shared their thoughts about her life

Following the update given by Smart BM, fans also shared their observations about her ongoing battle with VDM

TikToker Aina Precious Ayomide, better known as Smart BM, has reacted to the alleged untimely demise of social media influencer Mukoro Michelle, popularly known as King Mitchy.

The influencer had generated massive reactions online following reports of her alleged death amid her ongoing feud with Verydarkman, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse.

Fans react to video of Smart BM about King Mitchy. Photo credit@smartbm/@kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, Smart BM, who described himself as a staff member of King Mitchy, said he went to her house to check on her after hearing the sad news.

According to him, he visited her home in the morning and confirmed that she is not dead. The content creator stated that he was not trying to chase clout with his remarks.

He added that people know he stands by his words and that he has nothing to gain by coming online to deceive the public.

Smart BM shares more update about King Mitchy

In the video, Smart BM also noted that King Mitchy is not in a good condition.

Update about King Mitchy surfaced. Photo credit@kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

He explained that when he met her at home, she was crying and appeared depressed over what had been going on between her and VDM online.

According to him, the fight between her and VDM affected her deeply and she is not okay at the moment.

Recall that during the heat of the feud, Isaac Fayose also reacted in a controversial video. He criticised King Mitchy and questioned whether she was the Minister of Education to be renovating schools.

The businessman advised that the responsibility should be handled by the appropriate authorities, while also directing criticism at the government during his online outburst.

Here is Smart BM's Instgram video:

Fans react to Smart BM's video

Legit.ng reacted to the video of the TikToker about King Mithcy. Here are comments below:

@garo_one reacted:

"This one pain me… dragging continues."

@worldchie_f commented:

"If ur skin nor full, nor put body oo.. Nigerians and matter arrising... But wait o, all those people she don truly help nor fit still reach out to her to encourage her, abi ns."

@sabiigirlfashion shared:

"Clout go regret why e enter."

@mummyjayden1 said:

"They told her to stop talking she didn’t hear word."

@fancy_giftsplace stated:

"Olorun seun, better go and take care of yourself."

@jommyhair2 shared:

"She’s not smart o Abi I’m missing something? How can she be so down bcos of VDM."

Livinius Nwosu visits school renovated by Mitchy

Legit.ng previously reported that Livinius Nwosu shared a video of the school allegedly renovated by King Mitchy amid her messy battle with Verydarkman.

The brand influencer and the activist have been dragging each other online in a feud that has drawn widespread reactions.

While at the school, he showed the areas King Mitchy was said to have renovated and highlighted the poor condition of the facility after the work was done.

Source: Legit.ng