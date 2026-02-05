A Nigerian preacher has got many worried over a message he publicly sent to internet personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan

According to the pastor, there is an evil plan in the works against VeryDarkMan by those who desire to teach him a lesson

Many people tagged VeryDarkMan as people shared their thoughts on the cleric's message to him, which was posted on Facebook

Swieve C Christian, a Nigerian cleric who runs Spheric Assemblies Inc., has released a prophetic warning to Nigerian internet personality VeryDarkMan.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, February 4, Swieve urged VeryDarkMan to be careful..

Preacher's warning to VeryDarkMan

According to Swieve, some people plan to teach VeryDarkMan a lesson and will try to achieve it via unconventional means.

He added that there will be a case and a situation in the future. In his words:

"Vdm, be careful. They desire to teach u a lesson.This won't be the normal process or procedure u know. A case and a situation is cmg."

The preacher's message to VeryDarkMan left his fans worried and concerned.

See the pastor's post below:

Reactions trail pastor's message to VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's message below;

Atabo Justina said:

"Verydarkblackman, I care about you ooooo. This man prophecy dey fear me. Abeg, take caution. I beg you in the name of God."

Charity Adaoma Chukwuma said:

"May God protect him. What he is doing it's to speak for the voiceless and he wants a better Nigeria. Father lord protect him and empower him."

Collette Sunny said:

"Verydarkblackman even if you don't take prophecy pls watch your back ooo,who kpai na him loose.i pray may God protect you."

Aloba Modupe said:

"I sincerely hope he listens to you with an open mind. He has yabbed one woman of God on IG who gave him a similar message."

Ikeokwu Anoshiri said:

"For Yahweh to reveal the evīl plans of his enemîës, their plan has come to not. Iseeeeeee! Verydarkblackman you are a winner and not a looser, a victor, and not a victim. iseeeeeee!"

Nwachukwu Blessing Nnedimma said:

"Will he listen? I too know no go gree him to hear.

"Good evening, MOG."

Onyinye Victor Umoren said:

"He has already said that he may be arrested before 2027 election. The universe will continue to protect him."

